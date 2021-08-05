South African women are inspired by a lady who says she quit her job of 16 years to realise her dream of becoming a nurse

Freda Staebler says she worked for a factory for a long time but a friend motivated her to follow her lifelong dream and she now works at Grootte Schuur hospital as a nurse

The stunning woman continued to share her experiences as she works in the Covid-19 ward for the Cape Town-based hospital

Frieda Staebler is another example of perseverance and faith. The Cape Town-based woman says she worked in a factory for more than 15 years and never gave up on her dream to become a nurse.

Staebler’s story is documented on Facebook via the Heroes of Grootte Schuur and it has seriously inspired many South Africans. The stunning woman says she is now working in the Covid-19 ward.

The post reads:

@Faith Jensen said:

“What an inspiration you are. You definitely have the true qualities that make nursing a calling. Thank you for your sacrifice and for making a difference amidst the heartache, pain and trauma all around you with long hours in the sadness you radiate the qualities of a true hero along with the others. May your days off be filled with all that refuels and refills you.”

@Pauline Florence said:

“What an awesome inspiration you are. May God bless you and your family! Congrats & well done!”

@Ruth Myburgh said:

“Thanks for the amazing work and God be you with a beautiful talent. May God bless you, our prayers is with all nurses staff and doctors.”

@Lauren Cooper said:

“You are very definitely a hero! Thank you for all that you do for us.”

@Naomi Gardner said:

“Oh yes, you are a hero, you and all the medics who fight for our loved ones. You all hold medals, who stand at the top of the world’s podium. Respect, courage, love and prayers to you and all who serve.”

