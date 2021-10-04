Desmond Mpilo Tutu is nearing his 90th birthday and oh but what an undeniable legacy he has created. The wisdom this man has bestowed upon South Africa and the rest of the world is true magic.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mpilo Desmond Tutu was ordained to become the Archbishop of Cape Town. Before this, Bishop Tutu served as the secretary-general of the South African Council of Churches. Image: @desmondtutu

Source: Twitter

Tutu was the Bishop of Johannesburg from 1985 to 1986 and then the Archbishop of Cape Town from 1986 to 1996, in both cases being the first black African to hold the position.

With his 90th birthday approaching on 7 October, Briefly News has decided to celebrate the legend in every way possible.

Here are five powerful wisdom-filled quotes by the man himself:

1. “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor. If an elephant has its foot on the tail of a mouse and you say that you are neutral, the mouse will not appreciate your neutrality.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

2. “When the missionaries came to Africa they had the Bible and we had the land. They said 'Let us pray.' We closed our eyes. When we opened them we had the Bible and they had the land.”

3. “God's dream is that you and I and all of us will realize that we are family, that we are made for togetherness, for goodness, and for compassion.”

4. “Your ordinary acts of love and hope point to the extraordinary promise that every human life is of inestimable value.”

5. “I am not interested in picking up crumbs of compassion thrown from the table of someone who considers himself my master. I want the full menu of rights.”

Rasta honours Desmond Tutu with portrait, Mzansi not impressed

A few years back, Rasta - whose real name is Lebani Sirenje - decided to honour Tutu with a painting and he posted snaps of the finished product online, reported Briefly News.

The post was captioned:

"Happy 89 birthday Tata Tutu @TheDesmondTutu."

South Africans did not think the portrait was not his best work and they roasted Rasta in the comment section.

Nathi Kalipa, who goes by the Twitter handle @natty_kalipa, commented:

"Rasta how about you go for early retirement, we will write a petition to the government to compensate you for your efforts. You tried but unfortunately drawing was not for you..."

Another tweep, @Kels_Pheto, added:

"Broer you need to take three weeks leave from work. You really need to rest. If you think that's Tata Tutu. Get help."

Source: Briefly.co.za