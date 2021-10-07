President Cyril Ramaphosa Shares Sweet 90th Message to Archbishop Desmond Tutu

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa has joined many social media users in sending a sweet message to Archbishop Desmond Tutu

Tutu was born on this day, 7 October, 1931, in the North West province and he is receiving heartwarming messages from all corners of the globe

The Cape Town-based human rights activist is hailed by the head of state as a man who reminds the nation to have compassion

President Cyril Ramaphosa has joined scores of South African and global social media users in wishing Archbishop Desmond Tutu a happy birthday. The veteran church leader is turning 90 on Thursday and many people are wishing the old man a blessed day.

Tutu is recognised for his efforts in ensuring Mzansi had a smooth transition from apartheid into democracy. The veteran human rights activist is now based in Cape Town and he is receiving all the heartwarming messages from people all over the world.

Ramaphosa also headed online to share his inspiring message to the senior citizen who was awarded a Nobel Peace Price in 1984 for his efforts towards peace. The online community is also joining public figures in wishing the old man, @TheDesmondTutu, a blessed day.

President Cyril Ramaphosa hails Bishop Desmond Tutu's activism role

Ramaphosa also shared his message to Archbishop Emeritus and says they extend their congratulations to the senior citizen. Ramaphosa posted on social media:

“We extend our warmest congratulations to Archbishop #DesmondTutu who celebrates his 90th birthday today. You continue to remind us that fellowship, solidarity, charity & compassion for the vulnerable are values common to us all, and we should strive to live by them each day.

"We are further reminded that taking up the struggle for equality and social justice is not the responsibility of only government, civil society organisations or the clergy, but of us all.”

The post reads:

“Mkhulu wethu”: Mzansi celebrates Bishop Desmond Tutu’s 90th birthday

