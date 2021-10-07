“Mkhulu Wethu”: Mzansi Celebrates Bishop Desmond Tutu’s 90th Birthday

South Africans are emotional as they celebrate one of the most powerful leaders in the form of Archbishop Desmond Tutu

Tutu was born on this day back in 1931 in Klerksdorp and public figures such as President Cyril Ramaphosa are wishing him a blessed day

The Cape Town-based church leader is recognised for his role during apartheid years where his efforts were rewarded with a Nobel Peace Prize

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South Africans are celebrating the birthday of one of the influential leaders from Southern Africa and that is Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Tutu was born on this day back in 1931.

From politicians such as President Cyril Ramaphosa to advocates in the form of Thuli Madonsela, many people are sharing their messages.

According to News24, the Desmond Tutu Trust Foundation released a statement that the old man will celebrate his birthday with family and close relatives. The foundation explained that close family members travelled from overseas, including his daughters.

Apart from the Bishop's two girls, Naomi and Mpho, his sister, Gloria Radebe, has also arrived in Cape Town.

Archbishop DesmondMpilo Tutu is turning 90. Image: @DesmondTutuOfficial/Twitter/Getty Images/BrombergerHoover Photography

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

On the other hand, IOL also ran an article on the life and times of the celebrated icon. Tutu was born in Klerksdorp in the North West province 90 years ago and received the lucrative Nobel Prize for Peace in 1984 for his massive role in halting racial violence.

Mzansi joins Desmond Tutu as he celebrates his 90th birthday

A the same time, Madonsela praised the Archbishop for his role during apartheid and said Tutu taught the nation to forgive. She said:

“Happy 90th birthday Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Thank you for making this world a better place through honouring your truth and speaking truth to power on matters of justice, integrity, forgiveness and peace.”

@Songezo111 said:

“Happy 90th Birthday Ta'mkhulu wesizwe. Stay humble. Keep smiling. For everything. For your contribution. Thank you.”

President Ramaphosa also shared his message to Archbishop Emeritus and says they extend their congratulations to the senior citizen. Ramaphosa posted on social media:

“We extend our warmest congratulations to Archbishop #DesmondTutu who celebrates his 90th birthday today. You continue to remind us that fellowship, solidarity, charity & compassion for the vulnerable are values common to us all, and we should strive to live by them each day.”

@CelestinMonga said:

“Archbishop #DesmondTutu turns 90 today. What a life! I learned many things from him, including this: Always be nice to your so-called enemies. They need you to rediscover their humanity.”

@GBarattini said:

“A person is a person because he recognises others as persons. #DesmondTutu”

Desmond Mpilo Tutu spews wisdom upon Mzansi: 5 Powerful wisdom-filled quotes in his honour

Looking at a related article, Briefly News posted that Desmond Mpilo Tutu is celebrity his 90th birthday and what an undeniable legacy he has created. The wisdom this man has bestowed upon South Africa and the rest of the world is true magic.

Tutu was the Bishop of Johannesburg from 1985 to 1986 and then the Archbishop of Cape Town from 1986 to 1996, in both cases being the first black African to hold the position. With his 90th birthday approaching on 7 October, Briefly News has decided to celebrate the legend in every way possible.

Here are five powerful wisdom-filled quotes by the man himself:

“If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor. If an elephant has its foot on the tail of a mouse and you say that you are neutral, the mouse will not appreciate your neutrality.”

Source: Briefly.co.za