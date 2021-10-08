Laura-Anne Hunter went through a lot to get to where she is today and her recent graduation is a moment worth celebrating

Suffering from a condition known as Pulmonary Atresia, Laura had just undergone surgery before starting her post-grad degree

The people of Mzansi read Laura’s story and were inspired by her undeniable strength and determination

Wits University post-grad graduate Laura-Anne Hunter has left many Mzansi citizens speechless with her inspiring journey.

It's graduation season and Laura-Anne Hunter is one graduate who recently received her Honours degree from Wits University. Image: @Laura-Anne Hunter

Source: Facebook

Having undergone four intensive heart surgeries in her time, Laura still managed to graduate with a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Wits University.

Laura has a condition known as Pulmonary Atresia, which left her fearing the coronavirus more than most, reported News24. Having just had surgery and then the pandemic hitting, Laura went through the most during her studies.

News24 took to social media to share her story, making it known what an inspiration Laura is to every student out there.

Reading Laura’s story, people flocked to the comment section of the post to congratulate her on her graduation and to let her know how her strength and determination have inspired them.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Madonna Eugene Ndlovu said:

“Congratulations to her. When God says it's not your time to go, you won't die. God carry on blessing her.”

Muzi Mbatha said:

“Congratulations young lady, you totally deserve it. May God be with you all the time ❤️❤️❤️”

Jayshree Raghununan said:

“Wow! Congratulations young lady ❤️”

Maurice Khendla said:

“Congratulations are in order.”

Judy OJ Mpetsheni said:

“Your traumatic situation girl of going under the knife 4 times did not you pull down in reaching your goals, bravo to our Mbokodo. Congratulations my sister, you are a force to be reckoned with, special thanks goes to your mother who walked this journey with you that ended up with a happy ending.”

