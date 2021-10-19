Local lung and cystic fibrosis patient Nompilo Dlamini has finally touched down in India

The popular Twitter user has had a long and difficult journey ahead of the scheduled operation

Her online family welcomed the news, showering the young woman with a flood of positive messages

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South Africa's it girl Nompilo Dlamini has finally arrived in India ahead of her highly-anticipated lung transplant operation.

Earlier in October, the social media influencer told her followers that her trip had taken an unexpected turn after it was postponed due to ill-health.

Mzansi's high flying lung transplant patient has arrived in India for her operation. Image: @NkhosiLa.

Source: Twitter

However, it now appears that it's all systems go for the young woman, who's fought long and bravely to get to the point where she can get the life-saving procedure.

Taking to her @NkhosiLa Twitter account on Tuesday morning, Dlamini tweeted that she'd arrived in the Asian country and thanked Saffas for their continued support.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The tweet read:

"Your fighter has arrived safely in India, her journey to healing begins tomorrow. I can never thank you enough for the love and support you have shown me. India is treating me great too."

The welcome post had the online community breaking out in huge celebrations as many on the microblogging platform imparted messages of goodwill.

Mzansi welcomes positive update

Briefly News takes a look at the commentary below.

@TaniaNJD wrote:

"This is news I've been waiting to hear. All praise, glory & honor to U, O LORD for making this possible. For using UR Angels & those Vessels who made this possible. May all go well with ur medical team. U got to India be4 I could. May my Indian 'relatives' treat u well."

@KidiPotse shared:

"In prayer with you, may God show off through your life. Have a blessed stay in India, blessings upon Blessings."

@noma_mnguni added:

"I am so happy for you, you are a true fighter. May this journey be a light you have always hope for. Your faith has took you to this day that felt like a dream for a long time. Unkulunkulu abe nawe kuloluhambo."

Dlamini gives followers worrisome health update

In related news previously reported by Briefly News, the story of Dlamini is one of hope and perseverance in the face of the greatest adversity.

The lung transplant and cystic fibrosis patient was the beneficiary of a generous R150 000 donation from rapper Cassper Nyovest towards her life-saving treatment.

The excitement for the ailing social media influencer was palpable across Mzansi as Cassper's timely intervention meant the way to regaining her health could now be paved.

Dlamini, whose courage has been an inspiration to many, has had her down moments, which was amplified by her previous tweets detailing how she'd lost all hope.

But Mzansi has continued to egg her on, with individuals such as the faceless Good Samaritan BI Phakathi also stepping in a few months ago after meeting with Dlamini in Cape Town.

Source: Briefly.co.za