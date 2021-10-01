Well-known lung transplant patient Nompilo Dlamini has taken to social media to give a health update

Dlamini, who came into the spotlight after a donation of R150 000 from rapper Cassper Nyovest, said she wasn't fit to travel due to health concerns

Dlamini is preparing to fly out to India, where doctors will work tirelessly to deliver life-saving interventions

The story of Nompilo Dlamini is one of hope and perseverance in the face of the greatest adversity.

The lung transplant and cystic fibrosis patient was the beneficiary of a generous R150 000 donation from rapper Cassper Nyovest towards her life-saving treatment.

The excitement for the ailing social media influencer was palpable across Mzansi as Cassper's timely intervention meant the way to regaining her health could now be paved.

Dlamini, whose courage has been an inspiration to many, has had her down moments, which was amplified by her previous tweets detailing how she'd lost all hope.

But Mzansi has continued to egg her on, with individuals such as the faceless Good Samaritan BI Phakathi also stepping in a few months ago after meeting with Dlamini in Cape Town.

South Africa continues to rally behind her as she now reportedly prepares to embark on a trip to India for her medical treatment.

But heading online yesterday morning, Dlamini said the trip would be delayed as she wasn't feeling too well.

The tweet read:

"Good morning family, I haven't been feeling well since Saturday and thus also can't travel ... since it limits my chances of being approved to fly.

"So, I have checked into the hospital. I had to update all my worried family. I'll get better and leave soon. I love you."

In usual fashion, Mzansi social media users flooded Dlamini's mentions with hundreds of encouraging messages. The tweet attracted more than 8 000 likes.

Saffas rally around #SaveNompilo

Briefly News went down the comments section to bring readers all the reactions to the sombre post.

@SylviaIgesaluke wrote:

"Ever heard of the Mightiest Mightiest Prophet's of God, who decrees healing from Nairobi and people are healed, please try you will not regret."

@LadyGift19 said:

"All shall be well dear fear not God has kept u this far not to leave you. Nasekutokhanya kubamnyama. Your lungs are waiting for u speedy recovery, girl."

@EugeneAsamudo shared:

"Get well soon and get on the flight, we're here with you, waiting for the greater good news of your successful surgery."

Lady thanks Cassper Nyovest for helping her get a lung transplant

In related news, Briefly News recently reported that Dlamini had hearts melting all across the nation after sharing the exciting news of her scheduled lung transplant.

The young lady lives with cystic fibrosis and had been suffering for a long time until one Cassper Nyovest generously agreed to help out.

The rapper is being hailed a hero after using his social media influence to help the fighter raise funds for her new lungs.

Dlamini was scheduled to head to India on 26 September for the surgery. She thanked Nyovest and all the generous people of Mzansi in a short and sweet social media post.

