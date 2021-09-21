Lady Thanks Cassper Nyovest for Helping Her Get a Lung Transplant, SA Celebrates

A local woman has headed online to celebrate her up-and-coming lung transplant

The operation was made possible by the generous contributions of musician Cassper Nyovest and ordinary South Africans

Mzansi headed to the comments section to celebrate the good news as well as thank Mufasa for the role he played

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A local woman has hearts melting all across the nation after sharing the exciting news of her scheduled lung transplant. The young lady lives with cystic fibrosis and had been suffering for a long time until one local celeb generously agreed to help out.

A local woman has thanked Cassper Nyovest for helping her raise money for a lung transplant. Images: @casspernyovest/Instagram, @NkhosiLa/Twitter

Source: Twitter

That's right - Cassper Nyovest is being hailed a hero after using his social media influence to help the fighter raise funds for her new lungs. The brave young woman, named Nompilo will be heading to India on 26 September for the special operation.

She thanked Nyovest and all the generous people of Mzansi in a short and sweet social media post.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Check out some of the lovely reactions to the message below:

@khethi_n_ said:

"This just made me appreciate life even more man. God bless you love and may He strengthen and protect you during this time"

@EvolutionP365 said:

"You are healed in Jesus' name."

@bluebird99SN said:

"I can't contain the excitement. Kept checking for updates daily and wondering! Good luck Nompilo. May this journey bring you life as you have always wanted it. May God be the lead transplant surgeon, nurse and everything in between."

@NonkosiShwabad2 said:

"We're glad that finally, all goes according to plan. @casspernyovest may the good Lord bless you for there's no recognition you seek... sister get those LUNGS."

@GunnerNkomo said:

"That's wonderful news. Hope everything works out well. Love and light I send your way."

"I do this for you": Cassper Nyovest celebrates son's 1st birthday

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that it seems like just yesterday that Cassper announced the birth of his son. The precious little tot turned one a few days ago and the doting parents took to social media to celebrate. Despite being out of the country, Nyovest organised a birthday chorus at Manchester Stadium that many adults would envy.

The rapper took to social media to write a heartfelt message for his son that read:

"Eish, its my son's 1st birthday in an hour and I'm in another country making sacrifices for his future. I just hope you know I love you with all my heart dude. You literally forced me to be a better person. I promise to catch the next one. Love dad," he said.

Even though Cassper is away, he made sure to send home a gift Khotso will be reminded of for a lifetime. ZALebs reports that Mufasa managed to get Manchester Stadium to come together and help him make his son feel loved by singing Happy Birthday to him.

The Tito Mboweni hitmaker wrote:

"Manchester sang Happy Birthday for my son last night. Couldn't be there for his first birthday but Manchester made it special for me. I'm sure he will feel the love from all the way in South Africa. I love you buddy! You inspire me! I do this for you!!"

Kaya959 reports that the Mother of the child Thobeka Majozi joined the heartfelt commemoration by posting an adorable birthday shoot of her Khotso.

Source: Briefly.co.za