A year has gone by since Mufasa and his girlfriend Thobeka welcomed their little boy Khotso into the world

The proud parents took to social media to commemorate Khotso's big milestone and both wrote sweet messages for their son

Cass was unfortunately away working hard but he made sure to wish the little guy in one of the most memorable ways

It seems like just yesterday that Cassper announced the birth of his son. The precious little tot turned one a few days ago and the doting parents took to social media to celebrate. Despite being out of the country, Nyovest organised a birthday chorus at Manchester Stadium that many adults would envy.

Cassper Nyovest celebrated his son's first birthday all the way in the UK. Image: @casspernyovest

The rapper took to social media to write a heartfelt message for his son that read:

"Eish, its my son's 1st birthday in an hour and I'm in another country making sacrifices for his future. I just hope you know I love you with all my heart dude. You literally forced me to be a better person. I promise to catch the next one. Love dad," he said.

Even though Cassper is away, he made sure to send home a gift Khotso will be reminded of for a lifetime. ZALebs reports that Mufasa managed to get Manchester Stadium to come together and help him make his son feel loved by singing Happy Birthday to him.

The Tito Mboweni hitmaker wrote:

"Manchester sang Happy Birthday for my son last night. Couldn't be there for his first birthday but Manchester made it special for me. I'm sure he will feel the love from all the way in South Africa. I love you buddy! You inspire me! I do this for you!!"

Kaya959 reports that the Mother of the child Thobeka Majozi joined the heartfelt commemoration by posting an adorable birthday shoot of her Khotso.

