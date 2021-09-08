Cassper Nyovest is preparing to take his name to new heights by taking over the United Kingdom, one concert at a time

Taking to social media to make his plans known, Cassper revealed that filling up the UK O2 Arena is a dream he’s had for a while

Fans are loving Cassper’s ambition and took to the comment section to let him know that he is capable of making this happen

Cassper Nyovest is ready to make his mark on the world. The Siyatandana hitmaker has his eye set on taking over London.

Cassper Nyovest is a big dreamer and when the rapper sets his sight on a goal he is known to achieve that. Image: @casspernyovest.

Source: Instagram

Having sold out The Dome, Cassper is ready to take his magic tricks to the United Kingdom and try to conquer the monumental O2Arena, reported SAHipHopMag. This is huge!

Taking to social media, Cassper put his plans out to the world, making it known that he is going to start by having a “one man show in London soon” and then he’s going to start working on that O2 Arena plan.

Cassper posted:

Cassper went on to state that selling out the O2 Arena is his dream. Not putting too much pressure on himself, Cass hopes to smash this goal in the next two years.

Yuuuus, dream big, my guy!

Cassper posted:

This will be a huge deal for a South African artist, and fans have no doubt that Cassper will turn his dreams into reality. Taking to the comment section of Cass’ ambitious post, peeps showed their support.

@shamisaixo has no doubt Cass will pull this off:

“You was so sick at Amafest! Sometimes you need to venture out to know your worth and you will sell out the O2 ”

@mlambo_chris1 is rooting for Cassper:

“The world is your oyster. All the best brother-man❤”

@SebzHama told Cass if Zim artists can wow an English crowd, so can he:

@Sekzin_sa is living for this dream:

