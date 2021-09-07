Cassper Nyovest's The Braai Show guest list has been revealed and fans can't wait for the show to start

The new SABC 1 show will premiere on Wednesday, 8 September and the first celeb who will make an appearance in the show is former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi

Larger than life media personality Somizi Mhlongo, Mihlali Ndamase, and DJ Sumbody are also some of the guests on the second season of the show

The guest list for Cassper Nyovest's new TV show has been revealed. The Braai Show will premiere on SABC 1 on Wednesday, 6 September.

The show's first season was hosted by Mufasa's arch-rival AKA. The second season will feature guests such as Somizi, former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, Makhadzi, DJ Sumbody, Mpho Pops and Mihlali Ndamase, among others.

Cassper Nyovest's 'The Braai Show' guest list has been revealed. Image: @casspernyovest, @somizi, @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

On the first episode of the highly-anticipated programme, Cass will braai meat for Zozibini while they chat about her extraordinary life, according to ZAlebs. Larger than life media personality, Somizi, will appear on the last episode of the show.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela took to Twitter to share the guest list after it was released by the channel.

Tweeps shared mixed reactions to Phil's post. Check out some of the comments below:

@LugongoloOdwa wrote:

"Finally, someone with great personality and good vibes is hosting the show... not that boring Broe."

@HerPresidency commented:

"Aiiii nkosi yami it’s always the same people. Can we have something new, something fresh, the likes of o @SishiiOfficial, o Sphesihle Ndaba, o Ama Qamatha and all the other new faces aii cha."

@MarleyRadebe said:

"Cass will make a turnover of more what the show makes, it will increase Drip numbers, Billiato numbers."

@Tee_Boga wrote:

"Cass had mad love for Zozi... can't wait."

@naledijumbo added:

"Would love a reminder when Mihlali comes on. Don't care for the rest."

Fans react to Cassper Nyovest's 'The Braai Show' teaser

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest fans have been waiting patiently for a peek into his new show, The Braai Show. The rapper released a 30-second teaser for the upcoming second season for excited fans to see.

The show is set to premiere on 8 September and in the video, Nyovest promises fans:

"We've got a brand new location. A brand new guest list. And a better braai menu. And of course, a brand new host."

The video teases a star-studded guest list including names such as media personality Somizi Mhlongo, Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi, comedian Mpho Pops, influencer Mihlali Ndamase, and actor Presley Cheweneyagae.

