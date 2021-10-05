Aldrin Sampear Drags Flat 'Ribbon Cutting' Ceremony at R15M Eastern Cape Stadium

South Africans are yet to recover from the sham of the R15 million Lesseyton sports field, which was hugely publicised on Monday

Social media was abuzz with talk of deception and corruption as people tried to make sense of the scenes playing out

Power FM talk show host Aldrin Sampear went online to drag the multi-million rand sports facility in a hilarious post

Mzansi talk radio host Aldrin Sampear has joined the bandwagon after he went online to drag the R15 million Eastern Cape stadium in a seemingly innocuous post.

On Monday, social media was abuzz after pictures emerged of the new Lesseyton sports field in the Enoch Mgijima local municipality near Komani (formerly Queenstown).

Aldrin Sampear has taken a dig at the R15 million Lesseyton, sports field in the Eastern Cape. Image: @AldrinSampear.

The caption read:

"Even the “ribbon” is not a ribbon."

The "state of the art" facility came under heavy scrutiny from politicians, including the EFF's Floyd Shivambu and One South African Movement leader, Mmusi Maimane.

Questions quickly arose around where the money must have gone given the facility's barren and lacklustre appearance.

A small delegation comprising ANC officials were present at the "ribbon-cutting" ceremony.

A closer look at the image of the event shows that the so-called ribbon is, in fact, red tape, similar to the sort used to seal off hazardous areas of a construction or building site.

The tweet garnered massive attention as it attracted nearly 6 000 likes, 1 700 retweets and almost 700 comments.

Mzansi bamboozled by suspicious multi-million rand field

Briefly News took a look at the responses to bring readers the most interesting reactions we could find.

@CoruscaKhaya said:

"Badle namali ye-ribbon Jehova."

@GodwinMathebula wrote:

"Let's bet Aldrian. ANC will [win] with an outright majority."

@KingK10850845 shared:

"ANC has a special place in hell for everything they've done to poor black South Africans."

@mhloct22 added:

"This would be funny if it was not so sad. Isibindi sabo to even fake the opening and they have no shame at all."

@kartlie_ offered:

"I'm sure even the scissor they're using ba adimile ke batho bao tsuba dipatše."

Mmusi Maimane calls out tsotsi ANC for misusing R15m, dodgy stadium

In recently published news, Briefly News reported that One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has lashed out at the Eastern Cape government led by the African National Congress on what he calls pure thuggery.

Maimane shared a number of images of a stadium in the rural Eastern Cape and says the people of Enoch Mgijima municipality deserve a better sports facility.

In the pictures, it seems the municipality officials went for a shortcut and erected a grandstand and it’s reported that the facility cost the government R15 million.

In a report published on various social media sites, the municipality announced that Lesseyton Sports stadium was officially opened recently and hosted a number of activities.

Maimane wrote on his page as he lamented the venue, saying the tsotsi game must come to an end:

“The #TsotsiGame must end. It’s unbelievable that R15 million was allocated for this project and this is what was delivered. No man this is wrong.

"The people of Enoch Mgijima local municipality deserve better than this. The people of South Africa deserve better than this."

