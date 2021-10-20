Actor Fana Mokoena has taken a measured swipe at the ANC less than two weeks before the polls

Taking to Twitter, the EFF member criticised the ANC by saying it has collapsed everything in its wake

Not all Mzansi political armchair commentators agreed with Mokoena as some tore into him

Mzansi actor and EFF member Fana Mokoena has taken a swipe at the ANC ahead of the local government elections.

Holding a firm stance and unafraid to parade it, the Thespian took to his @fanamokoena Twitter account to open a can of worms.

Actor Fana Mokoena has gotten some flack on social media after his latest ANC remarks.

He wrote:

"The ANC has collapsed municipalities, collapsed infrastructure, collapsed governance, collapsed SOEs, and collapsed the ANC."

Mzansi political observers who hold a bias towards the ANC did not take kindly to Mokoena's comment and made sure to make this known by tearing into him.

Saffas harbour mixed feelings

The tweet attracted nearly 300 likes and a handful of zapping comments. Briefly News jumped in to bring readers the reactions.

@Scottch81711756 wrote:

"Ntho ena e thata, Man shrugging. EFF wants to govern through coalitions backdoors. They haven't yet pronounced on their Metro candidates to show that the EFF does not have any people or capacity to gorvenMan shrugging.They just think this is University or TVET collage governance."

@Austy_Noko said:

"Re no Voutela le ge go le bjwalo."

@Victor40453499 added:

"Stick to acting Mhlekazi.... Increase your ratings...."

Fana Mokoena fires shots at ANC following ‘expensive stage’ at manifesto launch

In a recent related news story, Briefly News reported that Mokoena fired shots at the ruling party's manifesto launch ahead of the elections.

Mokoena took to Twitter where he brought up the financial issues being faced by the ANC, which on 27 September, held its manifesto launch in Pretoria and made numerous promises to citizens; provided they are re-elected.

Although the drama and pazazz were missing, the ANC managed to grapple a large stage and screens across Church Square.

Using the bluebird app, Mokoena said he would rather have paid the salaries of his employees than gone out of his way to erect an 'expensive stage'. He went on to say that he feels that people have different priorities in life.

