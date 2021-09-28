Fana Mokoena Fires Shots at ANC Following ‘Expensive Stage’ at Manifesto Launch

EFF MP and actor Fana Mokoena has shared quite the opinion about the African National Congress' manifesto launch

Mokoena was far from impressed by the ruling party's usage of an 'expensive stage' while employees salaries remain unpaid

South African social media users took to his replies section to share their thoughts and rather strong opinions about the actor

South African actor Fana Mokoena has fired shots at the ruling party's manifesto launch ahead of the local government elections. Mokoena took to Twitter where he brought up the financial issues being faced by the African National Congress.

On Monday, 27 September, the ANC held its manifesto launch in Pretoria and made numerous promises to citizens; given they are re-elected. Although the drama and pazazz were missing, the ANC managed to grapple a large stage and screens across Church Square.

Using the bluebird app, Mokoena said he would rather have paid the salaries of his employees than gone out of his way to erect an 'expensive stage'. He went on to say that he feels that people have different priorities in life. Ouch.

Mokoena's tweet was something and a half:

Although it did not gain too much traction on the microblogging app, South Africans still had some strong and wordy opinions to share. Read some of them below:

@RonnieMcKenzie7 said:

"I’m tempted to respond & I am. Indeed it’s the kind of choice YOU would make as likely you aren’t a business person & as a result short-sighted. A business mind would erect the stage, give an impression & attract to remain in power & get back to paying & employing more..."

@Samisto6 wrote:

"It might have been a donation until you have fact(s) of your alleged expensive stage it’s better to hold his view or commend or horses. It’s NOT always about money."

@mosmooches asked:

"How do ANC employees expect to get paid since it’s a non-profit organization?"

@MogaleMaeko shared:

"Just focus on resuscitating your acting career papa."

Fana Mokoena denies being a politician despite being an EFF MP: "I'm an actor"

Previously, Briefly News reported that EFF Member of Parliament Fana Mokoena has shared that he's just an activist. The veteran actor denied being a politician despite his top position in the party.

Fana is popularly known as Mandla in Mzansi, a character he portrayed on the defunct Generations. According to recent reports, the thespian said he's an actor "who is an activist".

He is back on screen after taking an eight-year break to pursue politics. Fana Mokoena recently bagged a role in Scandal! .The star portrays the character of Vukile Kubheka. Fana told TshisaLIVE in a recent interview:

"I've never been a politician because I feel like it's a very different discipline. I'm an actor who's an activist."

Source: Briefly.co.za