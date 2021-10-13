Former MP, Phumzile Van Damme, received a tweet from a supporter who is waiting patiently for her to form her own political party

Phumzile responded and put the user's mind at ease by letting him know what she is planning to do

Those who came across her response are supportive of her decision, all but one person who chose to be nasty

Phumzile Van Damme is an influential player in South African politics and was previously a Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament. Many Saffas believe she has the skills to lead the country and one Twitter user shared his views.

Phumzile is busy throwing herself into a big project and has no intention of forming her own political party. Image: Phumzile Van Damme/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The user named, @PATRICKSERANOC2, tweeted Phumzile in the early hours of Wednesday morning, 13 October, to make the following statement:

"@zilevandamme morning. Please, we are waiting for you to form your own party and we are ready to support you. Thank you Van Damme."

After seeing the pleading words of @PATRICKSERANOC2, the former MP took the time to crush the user's dreams by saying:

"It won't happen my skat. Let’s rather push the current parties to do better by South Africa."

Take a look at the post for yourself:

Others who saw Phumzile's response chimed in with the following opinions:

@Morning_staa:

"Your perspective on politics does great service to inform incisive critical discourse on this platform. Thank you. I’ve been thrilled at seeing you soar since you left. Stay lifted. Don’t go back to the swamp."

@ircaledonian:

"Thanks for that, needs to be stressed more that parties have to be pushed to do way better. New parties ain't the solution. Better ward councillors, mayors and MPs = improved government."

@Kjbanks:

"Won't happen, easier to chirp from the sidelines."

Phumzile resigned from the DA earlier this year and she is now involved in an anti-misinformation project along with the organisations Right2Know and Code For Africa. The project helps prevent the spread on misleading information on social media before and during the local government elections on 1 November.

Phumzile Van Damme reveals the real reason she resigned from the Democratic Alliance

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Phumzile has decided to set the record straight about the real reason she left her position and the party.

She took to the social media platform Twitter to air her grievances with the political organisation during the time she decided to tender her resignation, according to SowetanLIVE. Van Damme also called out DA party leader John Steenhuisen for lying about the reasons she resigned.

Phumzile stated that her resignation was motivated by an incident that went down between her and DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone.

