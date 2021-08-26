Months after her resignation from the Democratic Alliance and as a Member of Parliament, Phumzile van Damme has given the reason she made her decision

Van Damme has accused DA party leader John Steenhuisen of lying about the exact reason she handed over a resignation letter

She stated that her decision was based on the party's stance not to rock the boat with popular social media platform Facebook

CAPE TOWN - Phumzile van Damme, former Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament and party spokesperson, has decided to set the record straight about the real reason she left her position and the party.

Van Damme took to the social media platform Twitter to air her grievances with the political organisation during the time she decided to tender her resignation, according to SowetanLIVE. Van Damme also called out DA party leader John Steenhuisen for lying about the reasons she resigned.

Van Damme stated that her resignation was motivated by an incident that went down between her and DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone. Van Damme alleges that Mazzone had instructed her that she could not go after Facebook.

This comes after the social media platform declined to attend a DA portfolio committee meeting and Van Damme was not happy with that decision.

The party decided that they did want to initiate a fight with Facebook for fear that the social media platform would not work with the DA in future. However, Van Damme strongly felt the Facebook should have been addressed in the media and the party's stance not to address Facebook made her feel like she was compromising her morals.

According to News24, Van Damme previously stated that she was not going to be sucked into any negativity coming from the DA. She indicated that should the DA come after her and her reputation, she would not engage.

Her tone has since changed and she wants South Africans to know that she is completely done with the political organisation.

