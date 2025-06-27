The African National Congress (ANC) will defend its decision to expel Jacob Zuma in a court of law

Nomvula Mokonyane stated that the ANC was done with the former member when asked about his appeal

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party president will appeal the ANC's decision to expel him in 2024

Nomvula Mokonyane Says ANC Will Defend Jacob Zuma Expulsion, Claims Party Is Done With Former Member

GAUTENG – The African National Congress (ANC) is done with Jacob Zuma and is tired of him being linked with the party.

That’s according to Nomvula Mokonyane, who weighed in on the former ANC leader’s attempts to appeal his expulsion from the party. Zuma was expelled from the party in June 2024 for bringing the party into disrepute. It came after he decided to form and campaign for the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party before the National General Elections in 2024.

Mokonyane made the comments at the ANC’s commemoration event of the 70th anniversary of the Freedom Charter on 26 June 2025.

Mokonyane says ANC will defend its decision

Speaking at the event at the Walter Sisulu Square in Kliptown, Soweto, Mokonyane said the ANC would defend its decision to expel Zuma, but didn’t mention his name.

The first deputy Secretary-General of the ANC was fielding questions from the media when she was asked about Zuma’s decision to take ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa and the party to the High Court. Zuma is challenging his expulsion from the party and aims to be a member of both the ANC and MK Party.

In response to the query, Mokonyane didn’t mention Zuma by name, but called him a former member.

“Today, we are reminded that we have a former member of the ANC who was expelled and is taking the ANC to court. As the ANC, we will go and defend our stance. We will do that for the good of the organisation,” she said.

She also added that the party was tired of being associated with Zuma.

“We want to be spared this thing that, in every platform where we are, this former member becomes the subject. We are done with this former member. And we are going to court to express our constitutional processes. So that he, too, can appreciate the will of the people,” she said.

What you need to know about Zuma’s expulsion

The ANC suspended Zuma in January 2024 following his decision to launch the MK Party in December 2023.

Zuma defended his desire to be a member of both the ANC and the MK Party during an interview with a journalist.

The ANC summoned Zuma to a disciplinary hearing in July 2024, months after he was first suspended.

In November 2024, Zuma indicated that he intended to appeal his expulsion from the ANC.

In January 2025, Zuma demanded reinstatement into the ANC and even threatened legal action against the party.

Fikile Mbalula is fed up with Zuma’s appeals

Briefly News also reported that Fikile Mbalula was annoyed with Zuma’s constant appeals against his expulsion.

The ANC Secretary-General also described Jacob Zuma as a ridiculous old man as he demanded to be reinstated.

South Africans criticised Mbalula for his comments, with some saying he used to defend Zuma before.

