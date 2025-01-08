African National Congress Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula described Jacob Zuma as a ridiculous old man

Zuma is determined to be reinstated as a member of the ANC and issued the party with a letter of demand

South Africans criticised Mbalula for his comments, with some saying he used to defend Zuma before

WESTERN CAPE - Fikile Mbalula is tired of Jacob Zuma’s antics.

The African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General (SG) has hit back at the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party leader after his latest attempt to be reinstated as a member of the ANC.

Zuma’s legal team sent a letter to the ANC demanding his reinstatement before 31 January 2025, or else face legal action.

Mbalula describes Zuma as ridiculous

Speaking to journalists in Cape Town, Mbalula noted that Zuma could have sent his “love letter” on any other day but chose 8 January, the party's 113th anniversary.

“That’s how he works. That’s how he operates. Mischievous, uncouth, ridiculous old man, who basically thrives on disunity for his own self-interests,” Mbalula said.

ANC won’t respond to Zuma’s demands

The SG added that Zuma didn’t serve South Africa, the ANC, or the people, but only himself.

“His days of misleading our people are numbered because they will see him for who he is,” Mbalula added.

Mbalula explained that despite the deadline imposed by the letter of demand, the ANC would not respond. He added that Zuma could take them to court or do whatever he thought needed to be done.

What you need to know about Zuma's expulsion

SA responds to Mbalula’s comments

While some agreed with Mbalula’s statements, many others accused him of being none the better.

Mornay Short said:

“One liar talking about another liar.”

Daniel Mthabela added:

“Mbalula is also a liar.”

George Mulenga stated:

“Bootlicker Fikile Mbalula loses patience with his master.”

Thabiso Tp said:

“Mbalula admitted that he is a liar because they lied about the pool saying it was a fire extinguisher. He said they lied to protect the former president.”

Mkhulu Mandlokovu added:

“Mbalula is lacking respect. He is like a hen without a head. He is talking as if he is confused.”

@Thembie_Zungu stated:

“You can see Mbalula is fed up.”

@ManusLeRoux asked:

“Oh, but did you not vote and defend this old man for many years, Fikile Mbalula? Even when the rest of the world was against him, you still voted him in?”

Zuma gives ANC an ultimatum

Briefly News reported that former president Zuma has demanded that the ANC reinstate him as a member of the party.

Zuma's lawyers issued a letter of demand to the party on 8 January 2025, the ANC's 113th anniversary.

JZ's legal team threatened legal action if they didn't reinstate the former ANC president by 31 January.

