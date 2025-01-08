Former president Jacob Zuma has demanded that the African National Congress (ANC) reinstate him as a member of the party

Zuma's lawyers presented the party with a letter on its 113th birthday, threatening legal action if they didn't comply

South Africans have weighed in on Zuma's demands, with some joking he wanted to be a polygamist politician as well

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Jacob Zuma has demanded that the ANC reinstate him as a member or face legal action. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/ Michael Sheehan

Source: Getty Images

Jacob Zuma is determined to be part of the African National Congress (ANC) once more.

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party leader was suspended from the ANC in January 2024 and eventually expelled as a party member on 29 July 2024.

After the decision to expel him was upheld on 22 November 2024, following an appeal by Zuma, Msholozi has now presented the governing party with an ultimatum.

Zuma demands reinstatement or else

The former president’s legal team has given the ANC until 31 January 2025 to reinstate him or face legal action. The legal team presented a letter of demand to the ANC on 8 January, the party's 113th birthday.

In their letter of demand, his lawyers claimed that his expulsion was “illegal and/or in breach of both the ANC constitution and/or the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa for various grounds.”

Zuma’s legal team also alleged that ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula interfered with the disciplinary committee's decision to hold a physical hearing, saying their client had not been allowed to lead evidence in mitigation.

What you need to know about Zuma's expulsion

South Africans weigh in on Zuma’s approach

Zuma’s ultimatum has caused a stir on social media, with many joking that his polygamist lifestyle was now carrying over into politics.

@obey_jnr asked:

“He wants to belong to two political parties?”

@EvrytinNnuttin stated:

“Bro is being a polygamist in all aspects of his life.”

@ArnoModd said:

“He likes polygamy so much that he wants to practice it in politics.”

@dramadelinquent asked:

“What is Zuma brewing behind the scenes? Because this is clearly a distraction.”

@TalentNyonie added:

“One thing I know about Zuma is that he is an extraordinary strategist. Something is cooking.”

@BafanaSurprise laughed:

“Wait for the MK party members who want to destroy the ANC, and Jacob Zuma wants to be reinstated as an ANC member😂. SA is a movie. Imagine the MK party president crying to be reinstated as an ANC member. It must be hard being stripped of your looting privileges😂.”

@Mandalino323253 said:

“So he sent the letter on the birthday of the ANC so that he is not forgotten?”

@gustavmiroslav asked:

“Jacob Zuma seems to be wasting people's time. How can he seek to reinstate his ANC membership while actively campaigning for the MK party?”

Zuma to appeal ANC expulsion

Briefly News reported on 1 November 2024 that MK Party leader Jacob Zuma planned to appeal his expulsion from the ANC.

The party opted to expel him after suspending him for throwing his weight behind the newly formed MK Party.

Despite various attempts to plead his case and assure the party of his loyalty, he was expelled, and he is fighting his expulsion.

Source: Briefly News