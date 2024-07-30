African National Congress veteran and Jacob Zuma's representative Tony Yengeni has addressed Zuma's expulsion

Zuma was shown the door after he publicly endorsed the MK Party, and Yengeni said the process showed disrespect to Msholozi

South Africans roasted Nxamala, and one suggested that if he was unhappy about being expelled, he should disband the MKP and return to the party

JOHANNESBURG — The African National Congress's former Chief Whip, Tony Yengeni, said the party disrespected Jacob Zuma by expelling him and not granting him a face-to-face audience.

Tony Yengeni speaks out on Zuma's expulsion

According to IOL, Yengeni spoke during an interview on 30 July. Zuma was removed from the party two days prior after he publicly endorsed the MK Party, which he is the president of. Yengeni said the party did not treat Zuma like a family man.

Yrngeni said Zuma wanted the party to acknowledge his contributions to the ANC and treat him as a family man, not an intestine pipe. He also noted that although Zuma wanted the meeting in person, the ANC refused. He fails to understand why the ANC chose to discipline him through a computer and not in person.

South Africans don't care

Netizens on Facebook took what Yengeni said with a grain of salt.

Anthony Nikosa Koopman said:

"The logical thing for him to do if he wants to stay on as an ANC member is to resign from MK and dissolve the party."

Lebza Small said:

"I think it is high time the ANC expel Tony Yengeni."

Trent Hughes said:

"Whether Zuma agrees to be expelled or not, he is gone."

Ravin Singh asked:

"Who cares how he feels?"

Mangaliso Mangy said:

"This madala from Nkandla thinks he is the smartest person in the world."

MK Party slams Jacob Zuma's expulsion

