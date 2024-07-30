Tony Yengeni Speaks on Jacob Zuma’s Expulsion From the ANC
- African National Congress veteran and Jacob Zuma's representative Tony Yengeni has addressed Zuma's expulsion
- Zuma was shown the door after he publicly endorsed the MK Party, and Yengeni said the process showed disrespect to Msholozi
- South Africans roasted Nxamala, and one suggested that if he was unhappy about being expelled, he should disband the MKP and return to the party
Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.
JOHANNESBURG — The African National Congress's former Chief Whip, Tony Yengeni, said the party disrespected Jacob Zuma by expelling him and not granting him a face-to-face audience.
Tony Yengeni speaks out on Zuma's expulsion
According to IOL, Yengeni spoke during an interview on 30 July. Zuma was removed from the party two days prior after he publicly endorsed the MK Party, which he is the president of. Yengeni said the party did not treat Zuma like a family man.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Yrngeni said Zuma wanted the party to acknowledge his contributions to the ANC and treat him as a family man, not an intestine pipe. He also noted that although Zuma wanted the meeting in person, the ANC refused. He fails to understand why the ANC chose to discipline him through a computer and not in person.
South Africans don't care
Netizens on Facebook took what Yengeni said with a grain of salt.
Anthony Nikosa Koopman said:
"The logical thing for him to do if he wants to stay on as an ANC member is to resign from MK and dissolve the party."
Lebza Small said:
"I think it is high time the ANC expel Tony Yengeni."
Trent Hughes said:
"Whether Zuma agrees to be expelled or not, he is gone."
Ravin Singh asked:
"Who cares how he feels?"
Mangaliso Mangy said:
"This madala from Nkandla thinks he is the smartest person in the world."
MK Party slams Jacob Zuma's expulsion
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the MK Party slammed the way the ANC removed Zuma.
After his expulsion was leaked to the press, the party compared the ANC's National Disciplinary Committee to a kangaroo court.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za