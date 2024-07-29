The African National Congress's secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, confirmed Jacob Zuma's expulsion from the party

Mbalula railed against Zuma, whose expulsion from the party was leaked to the media over the weekend

He accused him of creating a dangerous platform for extremists, but South Africans hailed Zuma, and some said he whittled the ANC's power away

JOHANNESBURG — After confirming MK Party's president Jacob Zuma's removal from the African National Congress, the party's secretary-general Fikile Mbalula slammed Zuma.

Fikile Mbalula confirms Jacob Zuma's expulsion

According to TimesLIVE, Mbalula said the part informed him of the decision by its national disciplinary committee on 29 July. This was one day after Zuma's expulsion was leaked to the media. Mbalula pointed out that the party did not discriminate in its disciplinary processes.

Mbalula railed against Zuma, who was suspended in January this year after publicly endorsing the MK Party during its launch the previous month.

"His platform is dangerous, appeals to extremist instincts in our body politic and riles up a political base that may foment social unrest," he said.

South Africans praise Zuma

Netizens commenting on Facebook applauded Zuma.

Xolisa Ntlabati went against Mbalula.

"Has he forgotten that he was once Zuma's puppet and praise singer?"

Bonga V Shezi said:

"As long as he made sure that the ANC lost power, I am happy."

Pieter Steyn said:

"Mbalula, you were in Cabinet when he was the boss. You voted to keep him in power."

Billy Moorcroft said:

"All in the same mould."

Still Dre Mashoene said:

"The ANC is dead."

MK Party gives Zuma's expulsion a thumbs-down

