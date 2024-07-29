The MK Party compared the African National Congress's disciplinary process to a kangaroo court

This was after the party reportedly showed former president Jacob Zuma the door for joining another party while being an ANC member

the party slammed the ANC for sentencing Zuma in absentia, and South Africans were confused as to why MKP cared

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

The MK Party accused the ANC of being a kangaroo court. Image: Deaan Vivier/Beeld/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The MK Party spared a few unpleasant words for the African National Congress after it expelled former president Jacob Zuma.

MKP calls ANC NDC a kangaroo court

The party posted a statement on its X account, @MkhontoweSizwex, a day after Zuma's expulsion was leaked to the press. The party claimed that neither Zuma nor his representative, Tony Yengeni, was informed about the exclusion.

Jacob Zuma's membership hung in the balance after he was suspended for publicly endorsing the MK Party when it was launched in December last year. The MK Party's statement was a scathing indictment of the ANC's disciplinary committee.

"An examination of the leaked document reveals that the disciplinary process was not only profoundly flawed but also conducted in a manner akin to a kangaroo court. This situation is exacerbated by the ANC's contradictory behaviour, initially scheduling a physical hearing in May, only to withdraw this commitment," the party said.

Read the complete statement here:

South Africans scratch their heads

Netizens were puzzled that the MK Party was disappointed in the ANC's decision.

Kheezy161 asked:

"So the MK is disappointed that its leader was expelled from another party?"

Mister-Es asked:

"Please tell me why would anyone be a member of one party and be a president of another party?"

Wisani Teyis observed:

"So you wanted him to continue to be an ANC member."

Melanie Webb said:

"Make it make sense!"

MoAfrika asked:

"Is MK okay with Zuma being a member of another political party?"

