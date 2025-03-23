Billionaire and tech giant Elon Musk once again took a swipe at Economic Freedom Fighter president Julius Malema

Malema recently sang the Kill the Boer chant on 21 March in Sharpeville in commemoration of the Sharpeville massacre

Musk slammed Malema and South Africans turned on the X owner and accused him of spreading disinformation

SOUTH AFRICA — South Africans accused billionaire Elon Musm of spreading fake news after he blasted Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema for singing the Kill the Boer chant in Sharpeville on Human Rights Day.

What did Elon Musk say about Malema?

Musk posted on his @elonmusk X account a day after Malema chanted the song at a rally in Sharpeville, Gauteng. He called for outrage against Malema singing the chant and slammed the media for not providing coverage. He also claimed that the Expropriation Act is targeted at taking property from white people with no payment, which is not a correct interpretation of the Expropriation Act. He added that the EFF is actively promoting white genocide.

Read the X tweet here:

It is not the first time Musk had a go at Malema. He previously tweeted that Malema should be branded an international criminal after a video of him saying the EFF will throttle whiteness went viral. Malema slammed him and said Musk lost the use of his left brain.

South Africans displeased with Musk

Netizens, including celebrities and podcasters from South Africa, accused Musk of intentionally spreading disinformation.

Lindo Mnisi said:

"Your very own Grok does not agree with you on this propaganda, misinformation and fear-mongering."

IamEri'Oluwa said:

"Elon, you are lying. You and your white supremacist friends have been spreading lies about South Africa regarding the newly introduced equitable laws aimed at correcting the injustices of Apartheid. The "Kill the Boer" chant is merely a song, not a war cry."

DJ Sbu said:

"Propaganda! Stop your lies, Elon. Why would you want Starlink where there's a genocide?"

Penuel the Black Pen said:

"You're lying. There is no party promoting white genocide. There is no law aimed at taking white people's property willy-nilly. You refuse to abide by South African laws to get a local partner like you did in other countries, hence why Starlink was rejected."

Michel Atkins said:

"The EFF singing the song is just bluster. They are doing it to provoke rather than actively promote any form of genocide. The Expropriation Act is not some simplistic means to take property away from white people. It may be abused but we have a good court system and strong legal protections."

EFF slams Donald Trump

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the EFF slammed United States President Donald Trump after US Secretary of State Ebrahim Rasool was expelled from Washington.

The party compared Trump to the leader of the Ku Klux Klan and accused him of being a white supremacist.

