Bakwena Productions co-owner Kagiso Modupe has opened up about missing salary payments for the Pound 4 Pound crew and cast

The House of Zwide director has also discussed his feud with former Isidingo star Brandon Auret

Fans of the multi-award-winning actor and director comforted him on social media and praised him for his contributions

Bakwena Productions open up about social media threats. Image: @BeardedPriest1

Source: Twitter

Former Scandal! actor Kagiso Modupe and his business partner, Rashaka Muofhe reveal that they paid all the salaries for the Pound 4 Pound cast.

This comes after The Losing Lerato star got called out in 2024 for boasting about paying actors' royalties while he allegedly owed some cast members on Pound 4 Pound.

The Bakwena Production producers revealed in an interview on King David Podcast on Friday, 11 April that their families have also been threatened and stalked on social media.

[WATCH ENTIRE INTERVIEW BELOW]

Bakwena Production sued?

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela revealed in November 2024 that Bakwena Productions which is co-owned by Kagiso Modupe was being sued.

Mphela shared on his X account that the cast and crew of BET’s series Pound 4 Pound threatened to sue the executive producer's company Bakwena Productions for failing to pay salaries for months.

In a statement BET, through Paramount Africa shared that it was “up to date with all payments made to Bakwena Productions and that the production company is responsible for disbursing payments to the cast and crew”

The creators of Bakwena Productions reveal that they've paid the cast of 'Pound 4 Pound'. Images: @kaya898 and @BeardedPriest1

Source: Twitter

South Africans praise Bakwena Productions

@KLI9905 responded:

"My directors, you are doing great work. Please do not be discouraged. Keep up the good work. Think about having a legal team in place to handle the contracts and deal with matters."

@matomekgatle4023 replied:

"Breaking boundaries, building a new thing and being innovative comes at a tough personal cost and is challenging. That is why very few people do it. Keep going Bakwena! Great victories are ahead!"

@nombekomagaswana2020 said:

"Bakwena Ba Mogopa, your contributions to the industry have not gone unnoticed. It's clear that some challenges are attempts to divert you from the incredible vision you hold for your company. Stay focused ignore the noise and keep pushing forward—you have my unwavering support."

@LevyMonedi responded:

"Big up to local productions punching above their weight. On a lighter note I know 2 guys who were part of crew. I heard their cries about the issue last December. They were sorted out and they didnt mention it. I heard it from their wives."

@BONG101-x5u replied:

"When Kagiso said: "We are not bad guys," that really felt sincere. Can we engage our issues with each other in business without trying to tear each other down? That kind of behaviour is only reserved for legitimate scammers which, from all accounts, these guys are not."

Kagiso Modupe and wife welcome newborn son

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that actor TV director Kagiso Modupe shared a heartwarming video of him and his family welcoming their third child home.

Kagiso and Liza Modupe are parents to three children now with the addition of their son Paballo yaBakwena Modupe.

The baby was born on 3 December, and Liza got candid about her and her husband's sacrifices to have a third baby.

Source: Briefly News