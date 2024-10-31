South African actor Kagiso Modupe angered many people when he made his acceptance speech at the SAFTAs speech

The Losing Lerato star was accused of not paying actors their salaries, yet he boasted about paying them royalties

Some of the cast members of Pound 4 Pound complained about not receiving their salaries, and they called him out

Actors are fed up after they did not receive their salaries. Kagiso Modupe was allegedly put in the spotlight by a few actors who were dissatisfied with his acceptance speech during the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs).

Kagiso Modupe speaks highly of himself during speech

Actor Kagiso Modupe took home the Best Supporting Actor award in a TV series for the show Yoh! Christmas.

He expressed fondness for the diverse country and how passionate he is when it comes to storytelling. "This country has so much talent on screen and behind. I pray that He continues to bless all of us with work and a platform where we can express our creative blessing," he shared.

He angered actors by mentioning that he has employed more than 2000 people, ultimately providing food for thousands of families.

Actors call Kagiso Modupe out

The Losing Lerato star was called out for boasting about paying actors' royalties while he allegedly still owes some cast members on Pound 4 Pound.

ZiMoja reported that an actor said, "For someone who is a non-payer, I would not have made such a speech. It was arrogant and just distasteful."

Another one called him out for having delayed their salaries, saying they were promised the monies on 31 October 2024.

"I have been getting royalties for two movies already that were shot by a South African production company, and you are claiming that you do this, yet you have an entire crew and acting team that still haven't been paid."

