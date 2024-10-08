The cast members at Showmax's action-packed series Empini have raised safety concerns after a cast member was injured on set

It is reported that one of the actors wrote a letter addressing the issue and other alleged injuries on set

One of the cast members, Mpumi Mpama, was also allegedly injured on set during a fight scene

'Empini' actors and actresses are reportedly not satisfied with the safety and security measures on set. Image: Oupa Bopape/Robin L Marshall

Source: Getty Images

It is reported that problems have been piling up since Empini was taken over by a different production house.

Cast members complain over safety

According to ZiMoja, the cast members at Showmax's action-packed series Empini raised several safety crises.

Since Crystal Pics took over as the new production house, there has been an alleged injury on set. This is in addition to the previous issues the show faced, including several actors allegedly not being paid.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mpumi Mpama injured ons set

The news publication reported on cast member Mpumi Mpama's injury, which was a wake-up call to other actors and actresses.

Mpama was allegedly injured on set during a fight scene, and he was taken to the hospital. He was reportedly given days off to nurse his injuries. Following the incident, the cast's concerns mounted, and they wrote a letter.

Crew member details harrowing injury Mpumi suffered

In the letter, a crew member alleged that Mpama was injured with a gun close to the heart.

"Unfortunately, there was an incident where an actor suffered an injury close to the heart; he was hit with a gun where the script stated to just push him, in the presence of the stunt team and director," the publication quoted the contents of the letter.

The letter further alleged that they lost out on production time because of his injury.

Furthermore, it was reported that more actors suffered injuries.

TV show under fire for not paying designer

In a previous report from Briefly News, Gqeberha: The Empire was allegedly under fire for failing to pay a fashion designer Thando Piliso, who designed a wedding dress for the show.

It was stated that Piliso worked 96 hours without sleep to create the dress and even offered a discount of R34K to R26 K.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News