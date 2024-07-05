Gqeberha: The Empire is under fire for failing to pay fashion designer Thando Piliso for a wedding dress he made for the show

Piliso worked 96 hours without sleep to create the dress after the initial designer failed, offering a discount from R34K to R26K

Despite his efforts, the production company has not paid Piliso or the beading artist, who is owed R3,600

Gqeberha: The Empire is trending for all the wrong reasons again. The popular telenovela was recently put on heavy blast after failing to pay a fashion designer who worked on the show.

'Gqeberha: The Empire' is reportedly failing to pay Thando Piliso. Image: @thandopiliso_africa and @gqeberha_the_empire

Source: Instagram

Fashion designer calls out Gqeberha: The Empire over payment

The producers of Gqeberha: The Empire have come under fire from a local designer after allegedly failing to pay him for his services. Thando Piliso said he worked tirelessly to provide his services to the show, but they never paid him.

Speaking to ZiMoja, the fashion designer said Tshedza Pictures contacted him to make a wedding dress for the last episode of Season 2 after they were disappointed by a Joburg-based designer. Thando said he was initially contracted to fix a dress but had to start from scratch.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I did not sleep, working overnight on the dress. I spent a total of 96 hours without sleep, working on the dress."

Thando Piliso says he gave the production a considerable discount

The fashion designer also added that he offered the production a massive discount. He said his initial price was R34K, but he reduced the price to R26K. The dress took hours and hard work because of its intricate design. The lady who beaded the dress has allegedly not received her R3,600 from the company.

Empini and Queendom actors allegedly not getting paid by Clive Morris Productions

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Clive Morris Productions has reportedly not paid the cast of Empini and Queendom. The cast includes top stars like Sindi Dlathu, Linda Mtoba, Samkelo Ndlovu, Hamilton Dlamini and Siyabonga Twala.

South African actors have complained that production houses never pay them on time. The cast of popular TV shows Empini and Queendom is allegedly fighting to get their payments from Clive Morris Productions.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News