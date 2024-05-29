A young lady shared massive discount sales on skincare products being sold by the online store Shein

In the TikTok clip, she unveiled the different items, leaving peeps impressed, and the footage went viral

Mzansi netizens loved the stunner's content as they rushed to the comments section with excitement

One woman plugged South Africans with skincare products sold on Shein at discounts. The clip went viral online.

In a video, a lady showed off Shein's massive discounts for skin care products. Image: @lusanda_z2.0

Woman shares massive discounts on skincare products from Shein

A lady could not believe her eyes when she stumbled across skincare products sold at an enormous discount by the leading online store, Shein. The stunner did not gatekeep the information and decided to plug Mzansi.

The hun, who goes by the TikTok handle @lusanda_z2.0, shared a clip on the video platform where she unveiled the various skincare products on sale.

As the footage began, she showed off Lancome Essence Facial Serum, Brightening Eye Cream, and Moisturising Toner Skincare set, which cost R561 and was placed 15% off on Shein, costing R477.

@lusanda_z2.0 then shared another set of skincare products, including the Eucerin German Eucerin Sun Face Oil Control Sunscreen Cream, which cost R221 before but is now priced at R169. The final item she unveiled was the La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Blam, which helps to moisturise and repair skin barriers. The product was first priced at R240 but dropped to R163.

Watch the video below:

People love the woman's plug

Online users were amazed by the cost of the skincare products and took to the comments section to express their opinions, while others thanked the lady for her hook-up.

KaMantengu_Mfayela said:

"Haibo there's Michael Kors bags."

Lele_Simamane added:

"The skin care products shook me as well."

Sivenatii Nonyashe M cracked a joke, saying:

"Ay no, Shein will be selling boyfriends soon, shame."

Thabia Rapaledi expressed:

"I'm waiting for them to sell houses and cars."

