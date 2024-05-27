A young lady plugged South Africans with body care routine products for less than R150, and peeps were amazed

One babe in Mzansi shared an impressive plug, and SA netizens went wild in the comments section.

A lady shared a budget-friendly body care routine products under R150 in a TikTok video. Image: @s.ineva

Woman plugs SA with body care routine products for less than R150

A lady in Mzansi had just the tips and tricks to body care routine as the stunner took it upon herself to plug South Africans. The hun, who goes by the TikTok handle @s.ineva, unveiled the products she uses for her body care routine.

@s.ineva showed off the Lux body wash, and she advised individuals to take the body bar, which cost R17. She also showed off the Dove body bar, which cost R23. @s.ineva says the two-body soaps will linger on your skin and make you smell good, leaving you feeling fresh and clean.

The woman unveiled bath gloves and said they help with hyperpigmentation and skin care texture. They cost R44 in Clicks, but she suggested that one could get them at PEP stores for a much more affordable price. Lastly, she showed off Dawn lotion, which cost R35.

Watch the video below:

SA loves the woman's plug

People were impressed by the lady's hook-up as they flooded the comments section with inquiries, while others simply laughed it off.

Siphumelelezulu3 said:

"The Dove bar is elite."

User added:

"Which tissue oil can I use for dry skin."

User expressed:

"Those gloves make my skin itch, why?"

Raine-Alexis shared:

"Love this!"

More_Ling added:

"Interesting Content! I recommend Radiance Clere Lotion because it has added oils!"

