A Mzansi Woman shared an affordable skincare routine for glowing skin and body hyperpigmentation

In a video posted on TikTok, she showed a cream, soap and oil that she highly recommended to her online friends

South African netizens reacted with questions and interest in the clip of the affordable skincare products

A woman took to social media to share how she got rid of her body hyperpigmentation and achieved glowing skin on a budget.

In a TikTok video, a woman revealed how she dealt with her hyperpigmentation with just three products. Image:@saint.clarea

Source: TikTok

According to Everyday Health, taking care of one's skin is often seen as a form of self-care. This is because taking the time to cleanse, moisturise, and protect one's skin can be a way to show oneself love and attention.

Woman shows off affordable skincare products

A video posted on TikTok by @saint.clarea shows her at a cosmetic store as she picks the products that she best recommends to help with getting glowy skin at a fraction of the price. The products include Vitamin E 7000 body cream, Nuova Pure Tumeric soap, and Bramley Tissue Oil.

"Affordable products for body hyperpigmentation and glowy skin," the video was captioned.

Netizens react with great interest to skin products

Having clear skin can boost self-esteem and confidence. When we feel good about our appearance, it can have a positive impact on our overall well-being. So, it comes as no surprise that the video gained so much traction and comments from intrigued netizens.

Nomzamodube_ commented:

"Please help with something to clear dark spots caused by insect bites."

Ma'Mbatha said:

"Tissue oil 3 for R60 at the moment from PEP."

Nwabisa Phikwa replied:

"I’m going to give the products a try."

Puseletso256 wrote:

"This soap is doing wonders."

Cedricia/ Ceds replied:

"Where did you buy the products?"

User4966577674200 said:

"Definitely, the soap does wonders."

Lelo reacted:

"Y'all are sleeping on the Dawn, Argon oil (Blue)."

