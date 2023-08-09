A South African woman plugged women on how to get their skin glowing beautifully

A video posted on TikTok shows Portia Mthethwa cleansing and moisturising her face using various affordable products

Many of her online friends responded with positive comments, appreciating her skincare advice

A young woman took to social media to share how she achieves beautiful glowly skin on a budget.

Portia Mthethwa plugged women on how to get their skin glowing beautifully. Image: @portia_mthethwa/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Woman shares the secret to her instant glow in viral video

A video posted by Portia Mthethwa (@portia_mthethwa) shows her applying various skincare and beauty products to her face.

The skincare routine includes cleansing her face using glycerin pure soap and lukewarm water before rinsing off with cold water and following up with Bramley tissue oil.

Portia then proceeds to dermaplan her face using a facial razor.

Portia then applied a lemon sheet face mask she bought for R10 at Commercial Street in Durban CBD.

According to Portia, the instant glow is out of this world.

Watch the video below:

Portia told Briefly News that the skincare routine has worked wonders for her especially as as a person who suffered from acne.

"I love having a skincare routine that is affordable and great for my skin? I’m happy," Portia said.

According to Mayoral Dermatology, in modern society, a face is considered attractive when the skin is flawless, smooth, glowing and free of wrinkles or sagging skin.

Intrigued social media users react to the video with positive comments

@kay.yarms wrote:

"Period, sis! Your skin looks so good!!"

@innocentiamoima replied:

"My problem Is that I want to start the routine today and see the result tomorrow."

@Gemini Queen commented:

"This tissue oil is the best shame. It did wonders on my body."

@user2800015503101 said:

"To be honest, we all have different skin types. What might work for you may not for some of us."

@Zama Wanda wrote:

"Bramley does the things that need to be done."

@@KT said:

"Sbwl to be consistent mina ngikhathala ibhadi. But I need to be a girl once, yazi."

