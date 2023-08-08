A video of a little girl wearing a traditional printed dress has been doing the rounds on social media

The footage posted on TikTok shows the child walking all over the living room as she shows off her dress

Many Mzansi netizens found the child adorable and responded with sweet comments on the post

A video of an adorable little girl rocking a traditional print dress had Mzansi netizens' hearts pumping custard.

Netizens were in awe of a cute baby girl in a traditional dress. Image: @nokuthulancalane/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Little girl rocks traditional print dress in TikTok video

The video posted on TikTok by @nokuthulancalane shows the toddler walking around in her pretty blue, white and red printed dress, which fits her so perfectly, you'd swear it was made just for her.

Watch the cute video below:

Social media users react to the viral TikTok video with sweet commentary

People love to share videos of cute babies with their friends and family. This is because watching cute babies can make people feel happy and positive. It can also be a way to connect with others and share in the joy of parenthood.

Netizens reacted to the video with sweet and adoring comments.

lizzy said:

"She's giving "Rich Aunt" vibezz ."

Mokgadi Modiba wrote:

"I need to work hard because makoti o ke waka, and she deserves the world. My son is younger, but age is just a number ."

SiweTol23 commented:

"Haibo, I need this phinifa for my little busy land lady❤."

Mayou responded:

"Ooh, the Pampers figure is so cute ."

ntsiki-poswa commented:

"Lapho limhleli kanjani."

Nothando Fakazi wrote:

"Ne pampers is doing the work maphakisha❤️."

river_noxy commented:

"Kodwa lomakoti bakithi njena."

Source: Briefly News