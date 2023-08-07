A video of two little girls dancing together with great energy has been doing the rounds on social media

The entertaining footage posted on TikTok shows the sisters demonstrating a cute dance routine

Many netizens reacted to the video with adoring comments showing the vibey siblings love in the comments

People love to see positive and uplifting content. When we see loved ones dancing together, it's a reminder of the joy and happiness that can be found in relationships.

Two sisters had Mzansi netizens in awe of their dance moves. Image: @_leejoy/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Sisters show off lit dance routine in TikTok video

A video of two sisters dancing together in a cute manner has captured the hearts of Mzansi netizens.

The video, which boasts over 1.2M views, shows the little girls dancing with great energy to a vibey song. The big sister shows off a practised routine as her little sister tries to imitate the moves as she observes carefully.

Watch the cute video below:

TikTok video of dancing sisters wins over Mzansi fans

Videos of loved ones dancing together are some of the most popular content on TikTok. They're a reminder of the joy, connection, and expression that can be found in dance.

Many netizens enjoyed the wholesome content and responded with sweet comments showing the two sisters love.

Sfiso_k commented:

"Ngizongena la ngiyazi khona. That's the little sister ."

HONOUR said:

"I like the fact that the little one knows which move is next. Brilliant memory ."

Musholozi replied:

"I'm the baby trying to keep up."

Samkelisiwe Mdhluli said:

"Makhelwane naye uya jaiva ❤️❤️."

Amanda_Precious wrote:

"Those who watched it more than five times, please let's gather."

sasha ❤️❤️❤️ reacted:

"What's wrong with me those kids do so perfectly."

SimesihleS replied:

"Nobody is talking about the little one's 36inch frontal wig hle I like her."

