An American decided to teach her sister how to dance to a popular South African beat, and she made video

Mnike by Tyler ICU took TikTok by storm, and now the dance challenge is also well-known overseas

South Africans had a lot to say about the video, and they were not shy to give constructive criticism

An American and her sister did the viral dance to Mnike. South Africans were fascinated by the video as they listened to their pronunciation of the song title.

A TikTok video shows one American sister trying to tech her sibling the 'Mnike' dance challenge. Image: @itsracks_.

Source: TikTok

The video of the sister teaching her sibling received thousands of likes. Many South African online users were in the comments making jokes.

American woman tries to do a viral TikTok dance

@itsracks_ tried to teach her sister the viral amapiano dance challenge to Mnike. In the video, she introduced what they were doing and try to pronounce the song title. Watch the video below

South Africans can't get enough of American cleansing to South African song

Many people thought it was funny to hear the song by Tyler ICU being pronounced by an American. Read what people had to say below:

Didisofine asked:

"Afro tutorial on an amapiano song? To go is really to see."

Kaylene said:

"I had to restart the video to hear what dance."

added:

"The pronunciation is killing me."

Nompilo Chule wrote:

"Minkhaay dance."

Portia… commented:

"The what dance?"

Mnike dance challenge has people amazed

Many people are on social media became familiar with the trending song by Tyler ICU. Even children were able to hop onto the dance trend.

Source: Briefly News