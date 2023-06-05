A video of a little girl dancing to the trending Mnike amapiano remix song has been circulating online

The footage shows the adorable child dressed in pink pyjamas as she demonstrates some impressive moves

Although the girl had her back to the camera, netizens were amazed by her skills and showered her with praise

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

The trending Mnike dance challenge has South Africans buzzing as they take to TikTok to show off their hot moves to remixed amapiano track.

A girl had SA in awe of her impressive Mnike dance challenge at a restaurant. Image: 4unaki/TikTok

Source: TikTok

One little girl had netizens in awe after seeing a video of her busting some serious moves at a restaurant while getting food with her parent.

Viral video shows little girl dancing to Mnike at restaurant

The clip posted on TikTok shows the little girl wearing cute, warm, pink pyjamas as she pulled off some impressive moves and fancy footwork along to the hit song, Mnike by Tyler ICU and Tumelo_za.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Amapiano dance moves and challenges are an unmatched crowd-pleaser on social media; considering Mzansi's love for music and dance, it is not hard to understand why.

According to RedBull, the genre is fast becoming huge all over the world, social media dancers are getting involved in viral trends pioneered by amapiano dance styles on platforms such as TikTok.

SA peeps entertained by the cute girl's moves

The girl's smooth and enthusiastic moves left many netizens in awe as they flocked in on the post to shower her with love and sweet comments. Many entertained peeps noted that

Lulu Zulu said:

"And she’s killing it. "

Sbosh ♥️ reacted:

" Lapho mina angkwaz sacela ukumbona eb'sweni uGal❤️."

B. wrote:

"Buying takeouts with your parents as a kid will have you dancing because of the excitement. My Queen is doing the most."

@kamavuso♥️ commented:

"washa."

Lesedi Mokoena reacted:

"She does it better than me."

user569005611980 wrote:

"Imisebenzi ye pizza yonke lena."

juju wrote:

"Lapho ufudumele kahleni ke ugirl lapho ay yadans my Angel."

NoksTee05 responded:

"Footwork on point❤️."

❤❤Sloh kah Lwenzy❤❤ commented:

"Hayiiibo bafethuuu lapho mina angazi lutho ngokudansa."

ntokozodlamlenze6 replied:

"Kodwa ngipheni yena."

Adorable girl’s ‘Mnike’ dance challenge impresses Mzansi, kid gets 1.9m TikTok views with lit moves

In another story, Briefly News reported that a little child was a sensation on mother's TikTok. The cutie brought all the wow factor by dancing to Mnike.

People were enchanted by the tiny dancer who hit all the right moves. TikTok users gave the kid her flowers for being a good dancer.

@gio_the_tiktok_kidd got over 200 000 views for dancing to Tyler ICU's Mnike dance challenge.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News