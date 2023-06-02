A university student from Durban started a small business on her campus residence to get by in these challenging times

The young woman posted a TikTok video showing her making the magwinya that she is selling and her stock of Go-Slos

Netizens were impressed by her enterprising spirit and wished her success in the video's comments

A determined university student who is hell-bent on succeeding and supporting herself posted an inspiring TikTok video of her business.

Woman supports herself with small business operated at campus residence

The woman @thoobyvilakazi04 said she started a side hustle at res to generate extra income while studying.

In the clip, the woman is seen frying magwinya, also known as fat cakes, that she sells to fellow varsity students.

The young lady also showed the snacks for sale, like biscuits and Go-Slo naks chips, in the one-minute clip.

Video of student's side hustle goes TikTok viral

People were impressed and motivated when they also got a peep of the amount of money she was making. The video went viral and currently has over 776 000 views and 92 000 likes.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi praise the hardworking varsity student

@theodorah182 asked:

"Big up girl. May I have the recipe, please?"

@user92079383613853 said:

"You are going far in life."

@mpho.wa.mopedi wrote:

"This is actually inspiring me actually to execute my business plan."

@thandimayekiso1 mentioned:

"For res to give you a space to run that tuck shop early next year."

@nandiphathepsychic shared:

"The hustler you are today is the hustler you will be tomorrow. At varsity I used to sell Avon, now I have my own skincare brand. Keep going!"

@lolagotya posted:

"I love this for you. Keep up the good work."

@nosipho.gift commented:

"Wow, I’m so inspired. Can you please share how you manage school and hustling at the same time, because wow ngiyahluleka mina. Mangi hustler I fail."

@jessicajay014 added:

"I pray for light upon you sis may the good Lord bless your hands."

