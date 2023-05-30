A young South African woman took to social media to show off what she had accomplished at the age of 21

In the video posted on TikTok, Nomzamo shows off the new car she bought, her new crib as well as her job

While some peeps wished the same success upon their lives, many applauded Nomzamo on doing well for herself

Young, successful and free. This is the life many of us dream of. For Nomzamo (@nomy.noms), I love this is her reality.

A lady shared how blessed she was to achieve so many goals at 21 years old. Image: @nomy.noms/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The 21-year-old woman took to social media to post a video revealing all she has achieved at her young age.

In the TikTok video, Nomzamo shows a clip of her collecting a new car from the dealership, holding the keys to her new apartment and showing herself at her new job.

She captioned the post:

"Love this trend I accomplished so much at 21 a living testimony of God’s grace ."

In the words of Walt Disney, all our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them; and Nomzamo is definitely going for hers.

Mzansi, inspired by the young woman's milestones

In a country where many young people struggle to secure job opportunities or make ends meet, Nomzamo has done well for herself.

Her online friends flooded her post with positive comments, commending the young woman's success.

Ukiiim4bey replied:

"Kube njalo ‍♀️❤️."

mureki wrote:

"Well done ndodakazi."

ronaldoronza said:

"Data...bought it, TikTok...got itbed... on it mxm aii. Congratulations to you, though."

Brhia reacted:

“meep meep car got me hollering ."

mautahs replied:

"To those who haven’t made it earlier you in a different journey, but your turn is coming. Keep pushing y’all doing good."

Amanda wrote:

"God, I see what you’re doing for other people; please do it for me, too ."

King Violy commented:

"love this."

said:

" The only challenge I wanna participate in."

Saneyy reacted:

"Inspiring ."

