Desperate times call for desperate measures. With the unemployment rate sky-rocketing in South Africa, one highly-qualified man has taken to the streets, armed with a cupboard sign and hope in his heart.

On the sign, the young man wrote:

Not asking for money, looking for work, please help.

He provides his contact details and says he is qualified in Financial Management and is currently studying towards a degree in BCom Law. He also has four years experience working in an accounts payable role.

In a tweet by @9ineti7even, the Twitter-user encourages people to share a picture of the young man standing with his sign.

The post reads:

"Let's make him trend."

It seems like the Twitter user's plan is working because the job hunter is trending and the post has over 8 000 retweets and 7 000 likes.

However, in a plot twist, the comments show a very hostile group of people who are picking on the young man's qualifications and his method of trying to find a job.

Let's dive into the murky comment section

@EmisangRadio:

"Open a law firm guy and make money from divorce settlement. Kante what did they teach you ko varsity?"

@Sphedube:

"I really wonder, so educated and uncreative those two don't add up. I would like to believe the more you are educated the more you are innovative to stand on your own feet..just education alone zizokhala."

@Sandile00Z:

"Mara guys why people continuing with Bcom law?"

@ellonnjomane

"You can make him trend but when IEC gives him a ballot paper, he votes for unemployment. What are you gonna say?"

@lordescobar101:

"Instead of training us to become dependent for life, why can't we be trained to be innovative, to create opportunities, to build from scratch instead of waiting to be spoon fed from what is being built?"

Source: Briefly.co.za