A hard-working South African woman is challenging archaic gender stereotypes and slaying in a male-dominated sector as a miller

In honour of Women’s Month, Nomfusi Maliti has been honoured in an online post shared by Premier FMCG, where she works

Commenting on the LinkedIn post, online peeps expressed how impressed they were with the lady for breaking the glass ceiling and excelling in her profession

A Mzansi lady is totally killing it as a miller, taking the male-dominated profession by storm through her hard work and diligence.

Nomfusi Maliti slays as a female miller. Image: Premier FMCG (Pty) Ltd/LinkedIn.

Nomfusi Maliti, who works at Premier FMCG, was honoured by the company in an online post for Women’s Month, which is observed in August in South Africa.

In the post, the perseverant woman noted that while being a miller is a tough job that involves a lot of physical labour, ladies can do anything they set their minds to:

“People think being a miller is for men. It’s doable for women. It can be physical, but I did a lot of sports at school and am very active, so it’s easy for me to go up ladders and run up and down the stairs.”

“Women that want to go into milling need to be good at numbers, be practical, but also think outside the box and be good at problem-solving. Most importantly, you must be open to understanding the mechanical and electrical aspects. I didn’t know anything when I started, but I was willing to learn.”

Nomfusi further notes that she enjoys being a pioneer, and inspiring women looking to take on jobs that people previously thought were only for men.

Many online peeps were wowed by a woman taking on a male-dominated role, and in the comment section, they expressed how inspired they were by the tenacious lady:

Alissa Sahdao-Roopnarian said:

“Well done. Happy to see another woman conquering a male-dominated industry.”

David Mpana added:

“Congratulations on your milestone, Nomfusi.”

