Women in Mzansi are breaking glass ceilings and slaying in the traditionally male-dominated construction industry

Female builders work hard to put food on the table for their families, grinding tirelessly in their hard hats, often while raising kids or studying at the same time

Many of these hard-working builders inspire South Africans with their strength and determination to make something of their lives

The ladies of Mzansi have proven time and time again that they can slay in any job, with more babes proudly working as builders on site.

Boss babes thriving in the construction sector.



Briefly News has compiled a list of four inspiring women in construction whose stories we previously had the privilege of telling.

With Women’s Month just around the corner, it feels right to honour these strong ladies working in such a heavy-duty field in order to put food on the table for their families.

1. Young Mzansi woman opens construction company, motivated to thrive in male-dominated industry

25-year-old Maanda Livhuwani has an entire civil engineering qualification and is the founder of a construction company, delivering high-quality work to clients.

The good sis believes that no industry exists exclusively for men and enjoys thriving as a young entrepreneur.

2. Cape Town single mom conquers construction industry despite tough upbringing: “My mother was my inspiration”

A single mother of one who lives in Gugulethu in Cape Town is making big moves in business and thrives with her company, which ensures construction firms adhere to health and safety regulations.

Nonceba Ndube holds a Bachelor of Technology in Civil Engineering from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT). She says that her mom, a nurse and single parent, inspired her to care for people and start her own business, which is called Ntsika Health & Safety Services.

Nonceba Ndube thrives in the construction field with her own health and safety company. Image: Nonceba Ndube/Supplied.



3. “Keep up the good work”: SA celebrates woman builder, Mzansi can’t believe how young she looks

A lovely, young-looking babe set flames to social media after sharing snaps of herself in her hard hat and vest, ready to take on the construction site.

At the time, the young lady was completing her in-service training before being awarded her qualification. Twitter user @phuti1998 looked very pleased with herself on the snaps shared online and seemed thrilled to be doing some practical work in the field she studied for.

4. Sassy construction worker hun ready to get the bread, SA loving the work suit: "Lady ka overall hleng"

Twitter user, @MishumoMuumba had tongues wagging after sharing snaps in blue overalls, ready to take on her day at work and earn her daily bread.

The young lady looked incredibly pleased to be taking on the traditionally male-dominated field, with the sis clearly working very hard to get the bag.

Women’s Month: Meet the women taking on traditionally male jobs such as mechanics, engineering and bus driving

In a related story, Briefly News also wrote about women taking matters into their own hands by venturing into heavy-duty careers and defying odds.

Employers who were previously reluctant to hire women are now scampering for them after witnessing their skills first-hand. Doing traditionally male jobs comes naturally to many women who just want to make a living and leave a mark.

