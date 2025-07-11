Popular motivational speaker and former Generations: The Legacy actress Candice Modiselle (now Candice Sello) recently discussed her husband

Sello, who celebrated getting married to Mr Sello in March 2025, reveals how she met her husband and what keeps their marriage going

Fans of the media personality recently took to social media to congratulate her on her wedding day and her marriage

'Generations: The Legacy' star opens up about her marriage. Image: CandiceModiselle

Source: Getty Images

Former Generations: The Legacy actress Tumelo Candice Sello, who recently got married, has opened up about how she met her husband.

The motivational speaker, who marked her 2-month anniversary of marriage in May, reveals that she met her husband through her friend.

Sello shares in an interview with the Daily Sun that marriage is about covenant, for her.

The actress reveals that her husband's sister asked her when she was single why she was not in a relationship with her brother yet, and the first thing she asked her was if he prays.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I didn't ask if he goes to church because that's the analogy that people use, that going to church doesn't make you a Christian any more than being in a garage makes you a car," says the star.

Sello confirmed her marriage in April on her X account when she revealed that she's officially Mrs Tumelo Candice Sello.

South Africans congratulate the media personality

@johny_theblessd said:

"Congratulations, girl, your parents raised you well. Morals and respect. God bless."

@Mihlali_Adams wrote:

"Congratulations, once again, girl. You looked amazing. May God bless your union."

@SimplySteve_13 replied:

"Congratulations, Tumi. Lol, I guess my long-time crush on you ends here, manje!" (now).

@TebogoThale_98 wrote:

"Let me get the Modiselle name out of my memories. So, I can respectfully address you as Mme Sello."

@smash_cyril responded:

"Sello isn't the guy who sang that song that says barata monate bana ba," (they are in love).

@sabello_mdollo said:

"Congratulations, Mrs Sello. You look stunning. May your marriage bring you and your husband the happiness of eternity."

@MRP_CARROT wrote:

"Being a brother-in-law with Priddy would force me to get my swag right. Or might end up as a lyric."

@Tlotly_Mase1 said:

"Mo feng (give him) his glasses tu (please). God bless your union."

@Mokgads replied:

"Congratulations, my sweetie! I wish you and your hubs a lifetime of happiness!"

Cleresandra1 wrote:

"I love how private you are about your life. You only let people know what you wanna put out."

@MoPhorie responded:

"Tjale e tennweng ke Ntate Sello frame 2 le e fumane kae?(Where does one get the blanket worn by Mr Sello?) Also, congratulations."

Former 'Generations: The Legacy' star recently tied the knot. Images: MDNNews

Source: Instagram

Candice Modiselle shares powerful testimony after reading the whole Bible in 13 months: “We did it”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that media personality Candice Modiselle celebrated completing the entire Bible in 13 months, sharing her spiritual milestone with fans on Instagram.

The actress, who was baptised alongside Ntobeko Sishi, previously completed a 10-month church course on scripture and leadership in December 2024.

Fans praised Candice for her dedication, with many feeling inspired to deepen their own faith journeys.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News