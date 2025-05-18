Candice Modiselle (now Candice Sello) celebrated getting married to Mr Sello in March 2025, and she is still raving about her union

The media personality took to Instagram and reflected on her wedding day once again, and there were more touching snaps

Candice Modiselle shared new pictures of the day she and Mr Sello signed their marriage contracts and celebrated with loved ones

Candice Sello happily shared pictures of her wedding ceremonies, including her traditional union. In a recent post, she uploaded unseen photos of her wedding festivities with Mr Sello.

Candice Modiselle marks 2 months of marriage with new 10+ wedding pics and shows husband in tears. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Candice Sello shared close-up shots of emotional moments as well as details about her wedding that she did not include before. Fans of Candice Modiselle were delighted to get a closer look at her wedding.

Candice Sello celebrates marriage again

In an Instagram post, Candice Sello marked the two-month anniversary of her marriage to Mr Sello. Candice shared 12 pictures showing more touching moments and her wedding. One snap was of her husband wiping away tears with a handkerchief at their wedding. The photos also included the details about the wedding decor as well as close-ups of their wedding rings. See Candice's unseen wedding pics below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

SA gushes over Candice Sello and Mr Sello

People commented on the latest post by Candice Sello. Candice's sisters, Refilwe and Bontle Modiselle, commented on the post raving about her marriage. The Modiselle sisters are industry favourites. Bontle is known as a dancer and actress, Refilwe is also in the TV industry, and Candice works in the media space as well. People often rave about how close the sisters are. Briefly News reported on a photo of the Modiselle sisters that went viral, showing that each of them is highly accomplished. Netizens gushed over the Modiselle sisters' graduation photos. Read the comments from the Modiselle sisters and other celebrities below:

Modiselle sisters are beloved in South Africa, and they raved about Candice's wedding. Image: Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Bontle referenced the funny clip Candice included in her post:

"You’re MERRIS!😍❤️💍"

Refliwe added:

"Hahaaaaaa 'We Merris officially' ️♥️ oh you guys maaaaaan it’s blessed 🙌🏻🕯️🫂🙏🏻🤍"

TV presenter Minnie Dlamini commented:

"Obsessed."

Socialite Ayanda Thabethe said:

"God bless this union forever amen 🙏🏾"

portia_phenyo_lehasa applauded:

"🤣that last clip. Congratulations, Daughter of The Most High. Praise and Glory be to God. May the Good Lord protect your union in Jesus’ Name!"

pumzile_m said:

"I pray God bless and protect your union. ❤️"

ki.esha.black was moved:

"A love-centered in Christ is a beautiful thing ♥️"

she is bokang wrote:

"Officially merris! 💍🥂💐🎊 over the moon for you both. May God continue to bless your union ♥️"

Anele Mdoda gets married in a secret traditional wedding

Briefly News previously reported that TV and radio personality Anele Mdoda has confirmed Khaya Dlanga's revelation that she and Bonelela Buzza James are not yet married.

This comes after Dlanga leaked pictures of the lobola ceremony on social media and deleted them as he was reportedly not permitted to post them.

The media personality confirmed on 947's Instagram on Tuesday, 29 April, that she's not yet married.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News