Since her shot to fame, she has managed to keep her private life under wraps, leaving many to guess, but the gospel star couldn’t keep her wedding under wraps.

Love sealed in Krugersdorp: Yanga Sobetwa ties the knot

Taking to social media, the star shared photos from her wedding and captioned them with their wedding date.

Briefly News has since established that she tied the knot on the 26th of last month at Makiti Wedding Venue, Krugersdorp.

A few weeks ago, she revealed she had engaged in a ceremony attended by close family and friends.

News of her engagement made rounds three weeks ago after the 24-year-old gospel star shared a photo with her husband flaunting a big diamond ring.

She went on to caption the post:

“God can. God did.”

Against the now-viral post of her wedding, fans and fellow celebrities have since flooded online with congratulatory messages.

Get to know Ntsako Khoza, Yanga Sobetwa’s husband

News has since connected the dots about Yanga Sobetwa’s husband, Ntsako Khoza.

According to his Instagram bio, he is a musician and producer based in Pretoria.

The Idols SA season 14 winner joins a host of contestants from the once popular talent show who have married.

Anele Precious Mxakaza, who is winning big with Joyful Celebrations, recently got married in a ceremony attended by close friends and family.

Her twin sister also took to social media to share some of the priceless moments from the ceremony.

SA celebrities who recently tied the knot

After all, it seems the sweet scent of love is wafting through the air, and a host of South African celebrities have picture-perfect weddings to prove it.

Last month, former Miss SA and Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi shocked the world by sharing photos of her low-key wedding ceremony.

It came as a shock since many didn’t see it coming. Over the years, she hasn’t opened up about her love life but only once, at her wedding to Luthando Mluleki Bolowana.

Their wedding was in the picture-square city of Cape Town and was attended by close friends and family.

Inside Anele Mdoda's engagement party

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Kaya 959 host Anele Mdoda recently celebrated her engagement with Bonelela James.

The party comes after the two finalised their lobola negotiations after the traditional ceremony of ukwamkelwa kwabakwenyana.

The ceremony marks the formal acceptance of the groom by the bride’s family.

No doubt photos and videos from the ceremony left many convinced that she had got married.

