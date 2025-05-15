A young lady shared how she spent her birthday with only R200, leaving SA stunned

The woman also revealed how she received free things at some of Cape Town’s most popular spots for travellers

Mzansi netizens were amped as they flooded the comments section to ask for more information

One stunner in Cape Town recently celebrated her birthday by indulging in a series of activities, all while adhering to a modest R200 budget.

A woman's Cape Town birthday activities with just R200 wowed South Africans. Image: @zusiphemaqhaji

Source: TikTok

Birthday woman enjoys Cape Town activities on R200 budget

Taking to her TikTok caption under the handle @zusiphemaqhaji, the hun gave viewers a glimpse into her day, which was filled with memorable experiences that showcased the affordability and charm of the Mother City.

She began her special day by taking a boat ride cruise for R140 for both her and her friend. Then headed to the Two Oceans Aquarium at the V&A Waterfront, and got free tickets, and her friend received a student discount after 3 pm. They both explored diverse marine life exhibits. The aquarium offers free entry during one's birthday month upon presentation of a South African ID.

They then headed for the complimentary ride on the Cape Town wheel, taking in panoramic views of the city and coastline. This free birthday treat is available to South African citizens throughout their birthday month, requiring only a valid ID for redemption. The complimentary ticket is valid for 30 days after registering online before your birthday.

To end off the lovely day, @zusiphemaqhaji and her friend had a free Wimpy cake and ice-cream. She bought a half-waffle with ice-cream for R19.99.

She expressed the following:

"Great experience. I can do it again and again."

By leveraging these birthday specials, she managed to enjoy a full day of activities without exceeding her R200 budget, highlighting the array of cost-effective experiences Cape Town has to offer.

Watch the video below:

SA excited to try free birthday spots in Cape Town

Many reacted as they took to the comments section, expressing their thoughts on the young lady's plug.

Sagwadi_M asked:

"How long is the cruise?"

Siphoh nothando mbuyazi inquired:

"Please explain le ka friend."

To which the woman responded by saying:

"About aquarium? If uthetha ngayo you have to bring your student after 3, and the ticket price is R145."

Lukhanyo wrote:

"I did exactly this on my birthday yaz."

Lee suggested:

"Go to Table Mountain, it's free also."

Kutlwisiso99 commented:

"Ooo xeim my birthday coming next month sbwl ukuya."

A woman shared how she celebrated her birthday in Cape Town with just R200. Image: @zusiphemaqhaji

Source: TikTok

More birthday celebration stories

Briefly News reported that one woman in Mzansi was all about embracing self-love on her birthday. She decked out her living room with balloons, a cute picnic setup, and a birthday cake to boot. Her decor was Pinterest-worthy, giving off peaceful self-care energy.

reported that one woman in Mzansi was all about embracing self-love on her birthday. She decked out her living room with balloons, a cute picnic setup, and a birthday cake to boot. Her decor was Pinterest-worthy, giving off peaceful self-care energy. One young lady took her birthday celebration to a whole other level, which left online users buzzing.

The clip was shared by @koketsomagopa2112 and shows her taking selfies with her kids and proudly posing with her cake. She was focused on getting the perfect shot and tried different angles.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News