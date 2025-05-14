A travel content creator breaks down her Zanzibar trip budget, spending R6,400 on return flights through Kenya and R1,050 per night on accommodation in Stone Town

She warns travellers about mandatory ZIC travel insurance costing $44 (R820), that's required for entry, regardless of existing travel insurance

The video reveals unexpected costs like a R250 birthday wish stunt and R280 taxi rides, with the creator advising visitors to carry cash instead of relying on cards

A local travel content creator shared all the information necessary to travel to Zanzibar under R15k. Images: @ilovenelz

Source: Instagram

A South African travel blogger has shared a detailed breakdown of how she managed to explore Zanzibar on a R15,000 budget, offering valuable tips for anyone planning a similar trip. The video was posted in May by content creator @ilovenelz, who describes herself as a "wanderer at heart" and regularly shares her travel adventures.

In her latest guide, she takes viewers through every expense from flights to unexpected tourist traps, helping others plan their own Zanzibar getaway.

The journey begins with advance booking, which secured her return flights for R6,400. She explains that there are no direct flights from Johannesburg to Zanzibar. One important requirement she highlights is the mandatory Zanzibar Insurance Corporation (ZIC) coverage, which costs $44 (R820) per adult and must be purchased before travel.

Without this insurance, visitors won't be allowed entry, even if they already have international travel insurance. She notes that yellow fever vaccination isn't required for entry. Upon arrival, she immediately headed to an ATM to withdraw Tanzanian shillings, explaining that "cash is king in Zanzibar" since many places don't accept cards.

For her first two nights, she stayed at Kholle House in Stone Town, paying R1,050 per night. She recommends dropping off luggage and immediately exploring the streets to get a feel for the city.

Not everything went according to budget. In one amusing but expensive moment, she paid R250 for a birthday wish video where local men held up a "Happy Birthday" sign before one dramatically jumped into the water. She admits this was overpriced but laughs about the experience.

After exploring a night market in Stone Town, she returned to her hotel, ending her first day. The video promises a part two to continue documenting her Zanzibar adventure.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

Understanding the ZIC insurance

The mandatory ZIC insurance, effective from October 2024, covers medical care, lost luggage, accidents, emergency evacuations, lost documents, and repatriation in case of death. The policy is valid for 90 days and costs $44 for all international visitors.

Even if travellers have comprehensive insurance from their home countries, they must still purchase this local coverage. The insurance can only be bought from the Zanzibar Insurance Corporation, and travellers receive a QR code that's required for both flights and entry into Zanzibar.

A woman from Joburg shared a video of her travel experience in Zanzibar, sharing tips and prices. Images: @ilovenelz

Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacts to the video

@neli_mazibuko laughed:

"That birthday wish was very expensive 😂"

@lifewithntosh exclaimed:

"The flights were a sweet deal!! 😍"

@travelwithmissj asked:

"Is the ZIC a new requirement? Never heard of it before! Was last in Zanzibar two years ago, though, when a yellow fever certificate was the only requirement."

@drchantalsmith questioned:

"Thanks for sharing. Was there a particular reason why you chose to fly with Kenyan Airlines instead of SAFAIR to Zanzibar?"

@shaun_grey_ enthused:

"This was so good, I'm camping by your profile for part 2 🔥🔥😍"

@manxusasandisiwe added:

"Thanks for this post, this is informative, can't wait for part 2."

Other South Africans abroad

Briefly News recently reported on a South African mother stuck in the Netherlands who's desperately seeking government help to escape what she calls an "unhealthy and unsafe environment" with her daughters.

recently reported on a South African mother stuck in the Netherlands who's desperately seeking government help to escape what she calls an "unhealthy and unsafe environment" with her daughters. A Cape Town woman celebrated moving to New York by showing off her new empty apartment, with viewers flooding the comments.

A mother documented her emotional journey relocating to Abu Dhabi with two young children, facing challenges like heavy luggage and lift malfunctions while her husband started his new job with Etihad Airways.

Source: Briefly News