A Cape Town woman shared a video celebrating her new apartment in New York, marking a major milestone in her international journey

The content creator, who posts fashion and lifestyle content, showed off her empty apartment with its open-plan kitchen and industrial look that had viewers asking about central heating

South Africans flooded the comments with congratulations and support, with many praising her for chasing her dreams abroad

A woman from Cape Town, now living in the US, shared a video of her new home.

Source: TikTok

A South African woman's celebration of getting her own New York apartment has touched hearts across social media, with many praising her achievement abroad.

The video, shared by content creator @summerzoethompson during the second week of May, captures her pure joy as she shows off the keys to her new home. She also does a celebratory jump and little twirly dance in the empty living area of her new apartment.

The clip was shared with the caption:

"Lord knows the generational curses broken by this very moment 🙏🏽"

The Cape Town native, who regularly shares fashion, beauty and lifestyle content from her life in the United States, couldn't contain her excitement in the clip.

The apartment features an open-plan kitchen and living area with an industrial look, though the bare roof left some viewers worried about heating during New York's harsh winters. The space, while still unfurnished, represents a significant achievement for the young South African who has built a life thousands of kilometres from home.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

From Cape Town to the Big Apple

Living in New York is no small feat, especially for South Africans who face the challenge of adjusting to a much higher cost of living. While rent for a one-bedroom apartment in South African city centres ranges from R5,000 to R10,000 monthly, New York apartments can cost anywhere from $2,000 to $4,000 (approximately R36,000 to R72,000) per month. Despite these financial hurdles, @summerzoethompson has managed to secure her own place in one of the world's most expensive cities.

The industrial-style apartment sparked curiosity among viewers, particularly about practical concerns. When one commenter asked about heating, given the exposed ceiling, Thompson explained that the building does have a heating system and the owner simply preferred the industrial aesthetic.

This style has become increasingly popular in New York, where converted warehouse spaces and loft apartments often feature exposed pipes and concrete as design elements.

An SA woman shared a video on TikTok, showing off her apartment in New York City.

Source: TikTok

Mzansi celebrates success

The response from South Africans was overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing pride in seeing one of their own succeed internationally.

@tazzzypretorius commented:

"Yay! We love South Africans who go after their dreams."

@Digi e-Publishing asked:

"Well done! Question: Is there a heating system because there are no ceilings?"

@Summer Thompson [Creator] replied:

"Hahaha, yes there is. The owner, I guess, wanted an industrial look, lol!"

@mikdai0 gushed:

"Yay this is awesome Summer love... Congrats 👌 👏 💕"

@Rocky wondered:

"Is that a carport roof?"

@Uhcaitlin🎀🪩🤸🏽‍♀️ praised:

"So incredible! Congratulations 🥹❤️‍🔥⚡️"

@James01 encouraged:

"Congrats guurl! Make the most of the experience and make yourself proud! 🤗"

@ROBIN ✿ ig: robinvanhalteren added:

"Congratulations angel, you deserve it!!! ⭐️⭐️⭐️"

