A farmer shared a heartwarming video showing Afrikaner farmers in America coming together for a celebration with their families, proving that community spirit crosses continents

The footage captures the joy of South African farmers who've relocated to work in the US through the H-2A visa programme, showing there's a brighter side to working far from home

Social media users were charmed by the farmers' reactions, particularly one man's hilarious response to sampling a strong beverage that had everyone in stitches

A video showing Afrikaners in the US having fun and socialising went viral on TikTok. Images: @shauncrause1

Source: TikTok

A group of Afrikaner farmers working in America came together for what can only be described as the ultimate South African gathering on foreign soil. TikTok user @shauncrause1, who regularly shares videos of farming life and fun moments with his fellow agricultural workers, captured this heartwarming celebration that shows these hardworking South Africans haven't lost their sense of community despite being thousands of kilometres from home.

The video shows several South African farmers enjoying a proper get-together with their families in the US, complete with laughter, good company, and what appears to be some seriously strong refreshments.

The highlight of the footage features BJ, a regular star of @shauncrause1's TikTok content, taking a confident sip of what looks like a potent beverage, only to have his face contort in the most hilarious way possible as the strength hits him.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Farmers finding joy abroad

What makes this video particularly special is that it shows the human side of the H-2A visa programme experience. Many South African farmers who work in America through this temporary agricultural programme often speak about the challenges of being separated from their families and the difficulties of adapting to life in a foreign country. However, this celebration proves that community and friendship can flourish anywhere.

The H-2A temporary agricultural workers programme helps American farmers fill employment gaps for seasonal or temporary work. South African farmers often apply for these visas to work on American farms, plantations, and agricultural facilities for periods lasting up to one year.

American employers must guarantee workers employment for at least 75% of the contract period and provide housing, transportation, and other necessities. The programme also includes strict protections for workers, ensuring fair wages and working conditions.

One video showed the fun side of working as a farmer in the USA. Images: @shauncrause1

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to the clip

The video struck a chord with viewers who were delighted to see these hardworking farmers enjoying themselves despite being so far from home.

@Footloose👣 joked:

"😂💪💪 Almost thought he was going to start speaking Afrikaans."

@ann gushed:

"It makes my heart so happy to see how hard you work for a better life."

@Nkanyezi Langa 🇿🇦 celebrated:

"Taking over the USA😂😂🥰"

@nicostruwig laughed:

"The old American doesn't know our South African branny 😂😂😂"

@vetsak added:

"Another sip and he said 'Lightning, that's nice' 😅"

Other Afrikaners in the news

Briefly News recently reported on an interracial couple's traditional Zulu wedding that had South Africans praising their beautiful cultural integration.

recently reported on an interracial couple's traditional Zulu wedding that had South Africans praising their beautiful cultural integration. An Afrikaner man showed his peaceful American farm life that had Mzansi impressed, but viewers were shocked when they discovered the real price he pays for simple groceries.

A video from Kleinfontein township in Tshwane sparked heated debate about cultural preservation, but the residents' most controversial statement left South Africans completely divided.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News