Diaz Beach in Mossel Bay, Western Cape, is still closed to the public after severe storms battered nearly 2km of coastline between 6 and 12 May 2025. The Mossel Bay Municipality officially closed the beach on 20 May, and experts are now warning that restoration must begin urgently to prevent further collapse.

A picture of Diaz Beach before the storms. Image: Martin Ras Photography

Source: Facebook

The combination of damaging winds, high wave activity, and storm surge conditions left structural damage to beachfront infrastructure, with large volumes of debris deposited along the shoreline. The municipality confirmed that collapsed fencing, exposed and displaced structures, wooden poles, metal fragments, palisade fencing, wire, and other sharp materials remain among the hazards, with some buried beneath the sand and not immediately visible.

What needs to happen

The beach closure stretches from Blue Waters to Twee Kuilen and remains in effect until repairs are undertaken. According to a report by Mossel Bay Advertiser, landscape architect and environmental consultant Aiden Beck has warned that if steps are not urgently taken to address the damage, catastrophic structural damage could potentially occur.

Beck explained that the primary dune’s effectiveness depends on deep-rooted indigenous vegetation, which helps bind the sand. Areas where natural vegetation remained intact experienced far less damage. Without root systems holding the loose sand in place, the dune becomes highly vulnerable to ongoing erosion and collapse.

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Beck’s rehabilitation plan calls for wind hedgerows to protect pioneer plants, followed by the planting of pioneer coastal vegetation before secondary species like milkwoods are introduced. Nature, he noted, will now try to reform the eroded dune faces on its own, but human intervention is needed to stabilise them first.

The municipality has made clear it can only act on public land and municipal infrastructure, and cannot intervene on private property. Property owners along the affected stretch will need to act independently, in compliance with environmental regulations.

Watch the Facebook video below:

More about Mossel Bay

Heavy rainfall in Mossel Bay caused a retaining wall to partially collapse at a development site in Hartenbos Heuwels.

A social media account shared an emotional post of the destruction caused by a massive blaze that started on Tuesday in the Western Cape.

Mossel Bay residents were grappling with a devastating fire, leaving homes destroyed and families displaced.

Source: Briefly News