March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma pushed back against claims that the movement's Limpopo march had been cancelled

Fake 'cancelled' stamps were overlaid on official march graphics circulating online, prompting Ngobese-Zuma to respond publicly

The movement's representative Sandile Dube confirmed Ngizwe Mchunu has no authority over March and March's demonstrations

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma hit back at Ngizwe Mchunu. Images: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP and Emmanuel Croset/AFP

Source: Getty Images

LIMPOPO — March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has publicly dismissed claims that the movement's Limpopo march, scheduled for 30 July 2026, has been called off, saying the demonstration will proceed as planned.

Ngobese-Zuma posted on X on 28 July 2026, responding to graphics circulating online that showed official march promotional material stamped with a red "FAKE/CANCELLED" overlay.

"I'm not sure what he's trying to achieve but we definitely have not cancelled our Thursday March in Limpopo," she wrote.

The post drew over 9,500 views within hours of publication, amid growing public tension between the movement and media personality Ngizwe Mchunu.

View the tweet on X:

Mchunu has no authority over March and March

Movement representative Sandile Dube confirmed to SABC News that Mchunu is not an official member of March and March and played no role in founding the organisation. Dube stated clearly that Mchunu holds no authority to cancel or suspend any of the movement's planned marches. He added that Ngobese-Zuma established the movement and that its founding principle is to continue demonstrating until South Africans achieve their goals, rather than serve any individual's agenda.

Dube noted that before 30 June, movement representatives had attempted to contact Mchunu ahead of planned activities but he remained unreachable throughout that period. His subsequent public comments, which contradicted official movement communications, therefore caught the organisation's leadership off guard.

Marches planned across multiple provinces

Beyond Polokwane, where Thursday's march will begin at 08:00 from SARS Park, the movement has confirmed further actions in other provinces. A picket in Tshwane is planned for Friday in solidarity with Zimbabwean activist Mr Begumbilo, whom the movement described as being unjustly detained.

Demonstrations in the North West province are also scheduled, with Dube noting that residents there have long been awaiting action. Dube reiterated that the movement will not be deterred by outside interference, framing the Limpopo march specifically as a direct response to suggestions that March and March would never demonstrate in the province.

Netizens support Ngobese-Zuma

Reactions to Ngobese-Zuma's post were largely supportive.

@t_ignatious_d wrote:

"He's trying to discourage patriots. On the day of the march he'll be tweeting that the march has failed and that Limpopo people rejected March and March."

@wandile_duma added:

"Ngizwe and his cabal will be disappointed."

@Inako_Yolwa01 said:

"Yup, we're not turning back now 💯✊✊"

@ZizinjaAbelungu noted:

"Ngizwe Mchunu says you enjoy the Limelight and relevance."

@LegoaseD29725 suggested:

"Some people are now using illegal immigration issue to advance their stomachs."

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma denies leadership rift

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the March and March movement's response to rumors of a leadership rift, emphasizing the continued control of Ngobese-Zuma as asserted by King Cetshwayo chairperson Xolani Gumede. Amidst allegations of division linked to activist Nkosikhona Ndabandaba's meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa, the movement insists that external forces are attempting to undermine their unity and focus.

Source: Briefly News