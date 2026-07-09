• March and March King Cetshwayo chairperson Xolani Gumede weighed in on claims of a rift within the movement's leadership

• Rumours circulated about divisions within the movement after Nkosikhona Ndabandaba met with President Cyril Ramaphosa

Gumede explained where some of the rumours of division in the movement had originated and the intended purpose of the claims

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March and March denied that there is a leadership rift within the movement. Image: Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

KWAZULU-NATAL - March and March has publicly rejected circulating social media claims that the anti-immigration movement is facing an internal power struggle, insisting that Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's leadership remains intact and unchallenged.

Speaking about the rumours, King Cetshwayo chairperson Xolani Gumede stated that all organised district structures within the movement continue to report directly to the National Executive Committee led by Ngobese-Zuma.

"That should give you the impression that she is still in control and remains firmly influential in March and March," he said.

Who is behind the division claims?

According to Gumede, the rumours did not originate from within the movement itself but were deliberately planted by external parties seeking to derail March and March from its objectives.

"This outrage was not started by Jacinta herself, nor by Phakel'mthakathi, nor by any Ngizwe or any associate. This division is being planted by a third party, with the aim of shifting us from our focus and causing us to be divided," he said.

The online speculation centred largely on activist Nkosikhona "Phakel'umthakathi" Ndabandaba and his meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa, which Ngobese-Zuma reportedly did not attend.

Social media users suggested that Ndabandaba had been paid off by the government or the Presidency to sideline Ngobese-Zuma and weaken the movement ahead of planned protests.

Ndabandaba denied the allegations outright, saying he cannot be bought, that he had no influence over who was invited to the meeting, and that he remains committed to both the movement and Ngobese-Zuma's leadership.

Nkosikhona "Phakelumthakathi" Ndabandaba denied claims that he was paid off by the government. Image: Emmanuel Croset

Source: Getty Images

Other stories about March and March

Briefly News has covered several stories about March and March, and the movement's actions across the country.

March and March called for an amendment to the law to facilitate the mass deportation of illegal immigrants.

March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma confronted a journalist over claims that the movement was xenophobic.

March and March movement member, Sandile Dube, said the organisation called for a national shutdown on 30 June 2026.

Source: Briefly News